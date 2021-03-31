FIFA 21: Title Update 13 veröffentlicht, nimmt kleinere Korrekturen vor

Jetzt auf PC und Stadia verfügbar.

Aktualisiert am 31. März 2021
  • Title Update 13 für FIFA 21 ist da
  • Es ist auf PC und Stadia verfügbar
  • Vor allem bei der Stadia-Version ändert sich einiges

Title Update 13 für FIFA 21 ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Den neuen Patch könnt ihr euch auf dem PC ab sofort auf Origin und Steam für das Spiel herunterladen, darüber hinaus wurde die Stadia-Version aktualisiert.

Auf dem PC kümmert sich das Update um kleinere Probleme im Ultimate-Team-Modus und aktualisiert unter anderem einige Trikots.

Hier die Patch Notes für den PC:

FIFA Ultimate Team

  • Addressed the following issues:
    • Some ICON Moments 2D images did not display correctly on their corresponding Player Items.
    • Messages appearing in the News tile and its menus did not always display correctly.
    • A potential kit clash could occur when using the No Room For Racism Kit.

General, Audio, and Visual

  • Made the following changes:
    • Updated some kits, badges, balls, boots, and broadcast packages.

Die Patch Notes für die Stadia-Version sind umfangreicher, was laut EA aber daran liegt, dass dieses Stadia-Update Änderungen umfasst, die für die anderen Versionen bereits in früheren Updates enthalten waren.

Die Stadia-Patch-Notes:

FIFA Ultimate Team

  • Addressed the following issues:
    • The end-of-match Squad Battles FUT Coin Skill Rewards calculation did not always display correctly.
      • This was a visual issue only and did not impact the calculation.
    • When a previously locked Objective group was unlocked, it could have still continued to display as locked until the player exited and re-entered FUT.
    • On the Kit Select screen in Division Rivals, the timer could freeze for the player who confirmed their selection if their opponent was still selecting a kit.
    • Some ICON Moments 2D images did not display correctly on their corresponding Player Items.
    • After viewing the Captain's Squad in a Co-Op Lobby, the background player models could remain on screen even when navigating through other menus.
    • When accessing the Transfer Market tab on the Squad screen and viewing the Search Results as a list, Bid Status Icons did not display.
    • A FUT loading screen could incorrectly display the default badge instead of the player's selected badge.
    • Messages appearing in the News tile and its menus did not always display correctly.
    • During Co-Op matches, the Captain's Club name was not visible across stadium banners to the invited player.
    • In online matches, the end of match screens displayed both players as FUT Founders, regardless of when their Clubs were founded.
    • In some cases, the Search Filters on the Stadium tab of the Transfer Market displayed placeholder text.
    • The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.
    • During Friendlies matches, the in-game Game Settings screen would incorrectly list the ball being currently used.
    • The Live FUT Friendlies UI did not always display the correct visuals when the tile was selected.
    • After entering and exiting the News tab, some parts of the UI did not always display correctly.
    • Stadium Themes based on real world teams did not always apply correctly to in-game ad boards.
    • The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.
    • On the Club tab of the Squad Screen, the Toggle List View action did not function when a Take Me There widget was on screen.
    • Some text incorrectly overlapped other UI elements when the My Playlist tile was selected on the FUT Friendlies screen.
    • Some Badges displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

  • Substitutes who entered the match were losing an unintentionally high amount of Stamina.
  • When changing the sorting in the Transfer Hub and Squad Hub, the UI did not automatically scroll back to the top.
  • Qualification for the Asian Continental Cup did not function correctly.

Volta Football

  • Addressed the following issue:
    • In Squad Management, the Player Chemistry UI element present on Avatars did not display the correct value.
      • This was a visual error only and did not impact Chemistry calculations.
    • Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur when viewing the Skill Tree.

FIFA Online

  • Addressed the following issue:
    • The Soccer Aid team was incorrectly available to use in Online Seasons.

Pro Clubs

  • Addressed the following issue:
    • When the Captain changes Game Plans during a Pro Clubs match, some AI teammates could have switched positions incorrectly.

General, Audio, and Visual

  • Made the following changes:
    • Added commentary lines related to David Beckham.
  • Addressed the following issue:
    • Some balls displayed placeholder text in the Match tab of the Game Settings screen.

Mehr zu FIFA 21

