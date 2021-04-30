Zum Star-Wars-Tag gibt's jetzt schon Rabatte bei GOG

GOG bietet Star-Wars-Spiele günstiger an

Der Sale läuft bis zum 6. Mai 2021 um 15 Uhr

Der Star-Wars-Tag ist zwar erst in der kommenden Woche, am 4. Mai, aber schon jetzt schickt GOG seine Angebote auf Star-Wars-Spiele ins Rennen.

Bis zum 6. Mai 2021 um 15 Uhr habt ihr Zeit, beim Kauf zahlreicher Star-Wars-Titel mal mehr, mal weniger Geld zu sparen.

Nächste Woche ist der Feiertag für Fans.

Dazu zählen vor allem viele Klassiker wie Knights of the Old Republic, X-Wing und Co. Hier alle Angebote:

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga - 4,19 Euro

Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars - 4,19 Euro

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition - 5,89 Euro

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Classic) - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack - 5,89 Euro

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - 1,79 Euro

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2 - 1,79 Euro

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars Rebellion - 1,79 Euro

Star Wars: Republic Commando - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 1,79 Euro

Star Wars Starfighter - 1,79 Euro

Star Wars: Dark Forces - 1,79 Euro

Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2 Jedi Outcast - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2 - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 - 5,89 Euro

Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter - 2,99 Euro

Star Wars Battlefront (Classic) - 3,39 Euro

Bei Battlefront 1 und 2 könnt ihr auch das Multiplayer-Cross-Play zwischen Steam und GOG Galaxy nutzen.

Hier gelangt ihr zur Übersichtsseite des Sales bei GOG. Und möge die Macht mit euch sein.