Zum Star-Wars-Tag gibt's jetzt schon Rabatte bei GOG

Der Star-Wars-Tag ist zwar erst in der kommenden Woche, am 4. Mai, aber schon jetzt schickt GOG seine Angebote auf Star-Wars-Spiele ins Rennen.

Bis zum 6. Mai 2021 um 15 Uhr habt ihr Zeit, beim Kauf zahlreicher Star-Wars-Titel mal mehr, mal weniger Geld zu sparen.

Nächste Woche ist der Feiertag für Fans.

Dazu zählen vor allem viele Klassiker wie Knights of the Old Republic, X-Wing und Co. Hier alle Angebote:

  • Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga - 4,19 Euro
  • Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars - 4,19 Euro
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition - 5,89 Euro
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Classic) - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack - 5,89 Euro
  • Star Wars Episode 1: Racer - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - 1,79 Euro
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2 - 1,79 Euro
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars Rebellion - 1,79 Euro
  • Star Wars: Republic Commando - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 1,79 Euro
  • Star Wars Starfighter - 1,79 Euro
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces - 1,79 Euro
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2 Jedi Outcast - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2 - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 - 5,89 Euro
  • Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter - 2,99 Euro
  • Star Wars Battlefront (Classic) - 3,39 Euro

Bei Battlefront 1 und 2 könnt ihr auch das Multiplayer-Cross-Play zwischen Steam und GOG Galaxy nutzen.

Hier gelangt ihr zur Übersichtsseite des Sales bei GOG. Und möge die Macht mit euch sein.

