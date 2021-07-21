Neu im Xbox Game Pass: Cris Tales, The Ascent, Flight Simulator!
Ein volles Programm.
Bis Ende Juli könnt ihr euch noch auf eine ganze Menge an Neuzugängen im Xbox Game Pass freuen.
Bereits ab sofort verfügbar sind die beiden Titel Battlefield 5 (Cloud, EA Play) sowie Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole, PC).
Morgen, am 22. Juli 2021, geht's mit den drei Spielen Atomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie Last Stop (Cloud, Konsole und PC) weiter.
Am 26. Juli 2021 folgen Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud und Konsole) und Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud und Konsole), während am 27. Juli 2021 der Microsoft Flight Simulator endlich auch auf Xbox Series X/S abhebt.
Zum Monatsabschluss bekommt ihr dann am 29. Juli 2021 noch einmal vier neue Spiele: Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Omno (Cloud, Konsole und PC) Project Wingman (PC) sowie The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC).
Darüber hinaus unterstützt nun eine Reihe neuer Spiele Touch Control beim Spielen via Xbox Cloud Gaming auf Android oder iOS. Das sind folgende Titel:
- Cities: Skylines
- Darkest Dungeon
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gonner2
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Outlast 2
- Steep
- The Bard's Tale ARPG
- The Bard's Tale IV
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Wild at Heart
Bleiben noch die Spiele, die sich aus dem Xbox Game Pass verabschieden. Ab dem 31. Juli 2021 könnt ihr dort It Lurks Below (Konsole und PC), The Touryst (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie Undermine (Cloud, Konsole und PC) nicht mehr spielen.
Hier könnt ihr eine Xbox-Game-Pass-Mitgliedschaft kaufen (Amazon.de).
Hier könnt ihr eine Xbox-Game-Pass-Ultimate-Mitgliedschaft kaufen (Amazon.de).
Kommentare (0)