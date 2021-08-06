Der Day-One-Patch für Aliens: Fireteam Elite enthält einen Horde-Modus

Mit dem Day-One-Patch für das kommende Aliens. Fireteam Elite ergänzt man das Spiel um einen Horde-Modus und mehr.

News von Benjamin Jakobs, Leitender Redakteur News

Der Day-One-Patch für das kommende Aliens: Fireteam Elite enthält noch einen komplett neuen Spielmodus für den Titel.

Dabei handelt es sich um einen Horde-Modus. Dieser wurde zwar vor kurzem bereits bestätigt, auf der Disc des Spiels ist er, so wie es aussieht, aber anscheinend nicht enthalten.

Im PlayStation Network ist der Patch bereits ab sofort - knapp zwei Wochen vor Release - verfügbar (via mp1st) und bringt noch eine Reihe weiterer Verbesserungen mit sich.

Aliens_Fireteam_Elite_Horde_Modus_Day_One_Patch
Ende August geht das Spiel an den Start.

Wer sich das Spiel auf Disc kauft, wird das hier also auf jeden Fall herunterladen müssen, für alle anderen sollte der Patch direkt im Preload mit dabei sein.

Nachfolgend alle Inhalte des Day-One-Patches:

New Features

  • Horde Mode: Horde mode is in! Complete the campaign and then talk to Shipp back on the Endeavor to open up this new gameplay mode.

Kits, Weapons, and Combat

  • Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.
  • "Park's Store" pricing adjustments.

Enemies and Encounters

  • Xenomorph AI and pathing improvements
  • Population adjustments for multiple campaigns.

Content and Environments

  • Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.
  • Additional Polish and bug fixing for the end escape sequence in the final mission of "The Only Way to Be Sure" campaign.
  • Targeted GPU/CPU optimizations and performance improvements for PC and all console platforms.
  • Environment and lighting visual improvements across all campaigns.
  • Numerous environment and lighting bug fixes across all campaigns.

General

  • Gameplay and GPU Optimizations
  • Matchmaking stability and bug fixing
  • AI Teammate bug fixing and improvements Localization
  • Support added for: Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Czech, Polish, Korean

Aliens: Fireteam Elite erscheint am 24. August 2021 für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC.

Links zu Angeboten und Anbietern auf dieser Seite können sogenannte Affiliate-Links sein. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Eurogamer.de. Wir erhalten vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision.

Zu den Kommentaren springen (0)

Mehr zu Aliens: Fireteam

Über den Autor:

Benjamin Jakobs

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News  |  f1r3storm

Seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und spielt hauptsächlich auf Konsolen. Mag Sci-Fi, Star Wars UND Star Trek. @f1r3storm auf Twitter.

Weitere Inhalte

Diablo Immortal auf 2022 verschoben

Zur Umsetzung des Feedbacks.

7

Der Loot-Shooter Project Magnum erhält einen explosiven Gameplay-Trailer

Publisher Nexon stellt das aktuelle Lineup vor.

Tom Clancy's XDefiant: Tester sollen mit geschlossenen Vorhängen und nur alleine spielen...

...sonst kommt Sam Fisher vorbei?

3

Call of Duty Vanguard kommt mit einem altbekannten Setting auf Current- und Next-Gen-Konsolen

Ein Setting, "das Fans kennen und lieben".

6

Grand Theft Auto V hat mit mehr als 150 Millionen Verkäufen einen neuen Meilenstein erreicht

Grand Theft Auslieferungen.

5

Weitere Themen

Der Day-One-Patch für Aliens: Fireteam Elite enthält einen Horde-Modus

Meistens kommen sie nachts...

FIFA 22: Mehr exklusive Features für PS5, Xbox Series X/S und Stadia bestätigt

Fußball kennt keine Grenzen? Hier schon.

Bericht: Das Dead Space Remake könnte schon Ende 2022 erscheinen

Elemente, die nicht funktionierten, werden gestrichen.

Alle zwei Jahre ein neues Battlefield? Für EA ergibt das "wahrscheinlich Sinn"

So wie immer also?

PlayStation Plus: Zahl der Abonnenten geht erstmals zurück

PlayStation Minus.

3

Kommentare (0)

Verstecke Kommentare mit niedrigen Bewertungen
Sortierung
Threading