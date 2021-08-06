Der Day-One-Patch für Aliens: Fireteam Elite enthält einen Horde-Modus
Mit dem Day-One-Patch für das kommende Aliens. Fireteam Elite ergänzt man das Spiel um einen Horde-Modus und mehr.
Der Day-One-Patch für das kommende Aliens: Fireteam Elite enthält noch einen komplett neuen Spielmodus für den Titel.
Dabei handelt es sich um einen Horde-Modus. Dieser wurde zwar vor kurzem bereits bestätigt, auf der Disc des Spiels ist er, so wie es aussieht, aber anscheinend nicht enthalten.
Im PlayStation Network ist der Patch bereits ab sofort - knapp zwei Wochen vor Release - verfügbar (via mp1st) und bringt noch eine Reihe weiterer Verbesserungen mit sich.
Wer sich das Spiel auf Disc kauft, wird das hier also auf jeden Fall herunterladen müssen, für alle anderen sollte der Patch direkt im Preload mit dabei sein.
Nachfolgend alle Inhalte des Day-One-Patches:
New Features
- Horde Mode: Horde mode is in! Complete the campaign and then talk to Shipp back on the Endeavor to open up this new gameplay mode.
Kits, Weapons, and Combat
- Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.
- "Park's Store" pricing adjustments.
Enemies and Encounters
- Xenomorph AI and pathing improvements
- Population adjustments for multiple campaigns.
Content and Environments
- Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.
- Additional Polish and bug fixing for the end escape sequence in the final mission of "The Only Way to Be Sure" campaign.
- Targeted GPU/CPU optimizations and performance improvements for PC and all console platforms.
- Environment and lighting visual improvements across all campaigns.
- Numerous environment and lighting bug fixes across all campaigns.
General
- Gameplay and GPU Optimizations
- Matchmaking stability and bug fixing
- AI Teammate bug fixing and improvements Localization
- Support added for: Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Czech, Polish, Korean
Aliens: Fireteam Elite erscheint am 24. August 2021 für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC.
