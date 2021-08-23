F1 2021: Patch 1.07 bringt 3D-Audio auf die PS5 zurück

Gute Nachrichten für Spieler und Spielerinnen auf der PlayStation 5, 3D-Audio ist zurück in F1 2021.

Anfang August hatte Codemasters die 3D-Audio-Unterstützung aus dem Spiel gepatcht, weil es bei einigen Leuten Probleme damit gab.

Anscheinend waren zusätzliche Hintergrundgeräusche zu hören, die wiederum die Motorensounds des eigenen Wagens überlagerten. Oder anders gesagt: es lief (und klang) nicht perfekt.

Wie zuvor bei den Raytracing-Problemen nahm Codemasters das Feature vorübergehend aus dem Spiel und bringt es nun um neuen Patch 1.07 zurück. Der ist auf PC und PlayStation bereits verfügbar und sollte "sehr bald" auch auf die Xbox kommen.

Keine 3D-Audio-Probleme mehr auf der PS5.

Ein Xbox-spezifisches Problem, das behoben wurde, hat mit der Fehlermeldung WS10004 zu tun, die auftauchte, wenn es dem Spiel nicht gelang, einer Online-Session beizutreten.

Ansonsten werden hier und da weitere Problemchen behoben, unter anderem sollte die KI nicht mehr das Safety Car überholen, wenn die Safety-Car-Phase endet.

Anbei die kompletten Patch Notes:

Addressed an issue where Xbox users could fail to join an online session with error WS10004

Re-enabled 3D audio for PS5 headsets and addressed the underlying issue

F2 races that finish due to the 1-hour time limit no longer result in the incorrect positions being awarded

Fixed an issue where driver stats were reset to baseline stats and not taking upgrades into consideration

Addressed an issue where players could start a lap ahead at certain tracks

Distort sponsor will now correctly pay out the sponsor bonus after achieving the goals

Driver name filters have been updated for career

Addressed an issue where audio could drop out during an extended play period

The vehicle halo will no longer have low shadow resolution

Fanatec advanced paddle module top paddles will now be correctly recognised

Addressed an issue with saturated characters in the background of meet the press sequences with HDR enabled

Closing the game during the season transition in MyTeam no longer results in the user having no team name, engine supplier or sponsor

Viewing a highlight or replay after a race no longer causes game resolution to change on ultrawide screens

Addressed an issue where users could have negative resource points

DRS Beep audio level has been increased

AI will no longer overtake the safety car when it is ending

Collision setting will now be retained if changed between sessions

Addressed an issue where the ERS deploy setting could display "To Do"

UDP: m_resultStatus no longer shows as active after the race has finished

UDP: Correct number of laps now shown in final classification

UDP: Session history information from previous session is no longer sent following a restart

UDP: LapHistoryData will now be correctly sent for an active car following a retirement

On-Demand leagues can now turn AI reserves off

Very Short has been added to the session length filter in social play

Ability to hide the menu when customising camera settings has been re-added

Added quality options and sharpening slider for DLSS

Rebalanced chapters 3, 5, 9 and 12 on Challenging difficulty in Braking Point

Rebalanced chapters 3, 5 and 12 on Hard difficulty in Braking Point

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

F1 2021 erschien am 16. Juli 2021 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 und Xbox One. Mehr zum Spiel könnt ihr in meinem Test nachlesen.