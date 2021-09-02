Watch Dogs Legion vom 3. bis 5. September kostenlos spielen - Preload ab sofort möglich
Am kommenden Wochenende könnt ihr Watch Dogs Legion kostenlos spielen, der Download ist bereits jetzt möglich.
Ihr hättet Lust, Watch Dogs Legion kostenlos zu spielen? In den nächsten Tagen stellt das kein Problem dar!
Vom 3. bis 5. September 2021 veranstaltet Ubisoft ein Free Weekend zum Spiel auf PlayStation 5, PS4, PC und Google Stadia. Sorry, Xbox.
Im Zuge dessen erhaltet ihr Zugriff auf die Singleplayer-Kampagne und den Online-Modus des Spiels.
Preload jetzt möglich
Damit ihr morgen auch direkt loslegen könnt, ist der Preload für das Free Weekend bereits ab dem heutigen Donnerstag möglich.
Einfach in den jeweiligen Stores vorbeischauen und den Download starten. Fortschritte, die ihr während des Free Weekend erzielt, könnt ihr natürlich in die Vollversion übernehmen, wenn ihr diese kauft.
Passende Angebote
Wer im Free Weekend auf den Geschmack kommt, kann auch direkt günstiger zuschlagen, da Watch Dogs Legion im Angebot ist. Auf Google Stadia gibt's mit Stadia Pro zum Beispiel 55 Prozent Rabatt auf die Deluxe Edition und 50 Prozent Rabatt auf die Gold Edition.
Weitere Angebote:
PC (Ubisoft Store und Epic Games Store)
- Standard Edition im Epic Games Store
- Gold Edition im Epic Games Store
- Ultimate Edition im Epic Games Store
- Standard Edition im Ubisoft Store
- Deluxe Edition im Ubisoft Store
- Gold Edition im Ubisoft Store
- Ultimate Edition im Ubisoft Store
PlayStation
