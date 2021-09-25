Mario Party Superstars: Liste aller 100 Minispiele bestätigt - ist euer Favorit dabei?
Die komplette Liste aller 100 Minispiele in Mario Party Superstars wurde jetzt von Nintendo bestätigt.
Nintendo hat die komplette Liste aller Minispiele im kommenden Partyspiel Mario Party Superstars für Nintendo Switch bestätigt.
Insgesamt sind 100 Minispiele enthalten, die allesamt aus den Spielen Mario Party bis Mario Party 10 stammen.
Die Nase vorn hat dabei Mario Party 3, aus dem insgesamt 24 Minispiele entnommen wurden (danke, VGC).
Darüber hinaus könnt ihr auf fünf Spielbrettern aus den N64-Titeln der Reihe spielen: Peachs Geburtstagstorte, Space-Land, Woodys Wald, Yoshis Tropeninsel und Horror-Land. Die drei Letzteren wurden diese Woche in der neuen Nintendo Direct bestätigt.
Alle Minispiele in Mario Party Superstars
Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Minispiele aus dem neuesten Teil der Reihe:
- Mario Party
- Mushroom Mix-Up
- Cast Aways
- Hammer Drop
- Face Lift
- Piranha's Pursuit
- Bobsled Run
- Tug o' War
- Handcar Havoc
- Tipsy Tourney
- Shy Guy Says
- Crazy Cutters
- Bombs Away
- Mario Party 2
- Look Away
- Quicksand Cache
- Sneak 'n' Snore
- Roll Call
- Bowser's Big Blast
- Cake Factory
- Speed Hockey
- Slot-Car Derby
- Mecha Marathon
- Balloon Burst
- Shell Shocked
- Hot Rope Jump
- Bumper Balls
- Honeycomb Havoc
- Bumper Balloon Cars
- Sky Pilots
- Dizzy Dancing
- Archer-ival
- Dungeon Dash
- Mario Party 3
- Rockin' Raceway
- River Raiders
- Storm Chasers
- Puddle Paddle
- Tidal Toss
- Parasol Plummet
- Etch 'n' Catch
- Messy Memory
- Ticktock Hop
- Boulder Ball
- Picking Panic
- Vine with Me
- Spotlight Swim
- Ice Rink Risk
- Hide and Sneak
- Mario's Puzzle Party
- Chip Shot Challenge
- Cheep Cheep Chase
- Coconut Conk
- Bounce 'n' Trounce
- Motor Rooter
- Mush Pit
- Eatsa Pizza
- Snowball Summit
- Mario Party 4
- Money Belts
- Paths of Peril
- GOOOOOOOAL!!
- Trace Race
- Beach Volley Folly
- Booksquirm
- Dungeon Duos
- Revers-a-Bomb
- Mario Party 5
- Coney Island
- Night Light Fright
- Bill Blasters
- Ice Hockey
- Squared Away
- Later Skater
- Dinger Derby
- Pushy Penguins
- Leaf Leap
- Tube It or Lose It
- Mario Party 6
- Burnstile
- Rocky Road
- Mass Meteor
- Dark 'n Crispy
- Trap Ease Artist
- Cashapult
- Money Belt
- Block Star
- Pit Boss
- What Goes Up...
- Catch You Letter
- Snow Whirled
- Mario Party 7
- The Final Countdown
- Stick and Spin
- Spin Doctor
- Pogo-a-Go-Go
- Monty's Revenge
- Pokey Pummel
- Mario Party 8
- Winner or Dinner
- Paint Misbehavin'
- Mario Party 9
- Goomba Spotting
- Tackle Takedown
- Manor of Escape
- Shell Soccer
- Mario Party 10
- Skewer Scurry
- Flash Forward
- Rapid River Race
Auf die Knöpfe, fertig, los!
Laut Nintendo werden alle Minispiele mit Buttons gesteuert, ihr braucht also nicht eure Arme und Hände zu verrenken. Ebenso funktionieren alle Spielmodi online mit bis zu vier Spielern und Spielerinnen.
Mario Party Superstars erscheint am 29. Oktober 2021 für Nintendo Switch.
