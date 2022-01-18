Alle Releases 2022: Diese Spiele kommen für PC, PlayStation, Switch und Xbox
Von Pupperazzi bis Elden Ring: Wir listen alle bekannten kommenden Spiele für 2022 auf.
Das Jahr 2022 verspricht viele langersehnte Veröffentlichungen im Bereich der Videospiele. Doch God of War Ragnarök, Horizon: Forbidden West und Elden Ring sind noch lange nicht alle Spiele, die ihr dieses Jahr auf die Wunschliste setzen könnt.
Damit ihr eine Übersicht über jede Veröffentlichung von Triple-A bis Indie auf allen Plattformen habt, haben wir eine ziemlich lange Liste zusammengetragen, die wir regelmäßig updaten - besonders die vagen Veröffentlichungstermine sind ja nicht in Stein gemeißelt und können noch einmal verschoben werden.
Für eine bessere Übersicht teilen wir die Releases in die verschiedenen Monate auf und tragen Plattform und Erscheinungsdatum mit ein. Viel Spaß beim Stöbern.
Spielveröffentlichungen 2022: Ein gutes Jahr für Gamer
Nachdem das letzte Jahr durch viele Verschiebungen eher ruhiger ausgefallen ist, gibt es 2022 umso mehr (hoffentlich) großartige Titel. Da verliert man schon mal den Überblick. Damit ihr eure Kreuze im Kalender setzen könnt, hier einmal alle festen Release-Termine auf einen Blick.
Videospiele im Januar: Ein ereignisreicher erster Monat
- Monster Hunter Rise - 12. Januar für PC
- The Anacrusis - 13. Januar für PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (Early Access)
- Rescue Party: Live - 13. Januar für PC
- God of War - 14. Januar für PC
- Nobody Saves the World - 18. Januar für PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Rainbow Six Extraction - 20. Januar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia
- Blackwind - 20. Januar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- WARNO - 20. Januar für PC (Early Access)
- Aquamarine - 20. Januar für PC
- Pupperazzi - 20. Januar für PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Windjammers 2 - 20. Januar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia
- Strange Horticulture - 21. Januar für PC
- Hidden Deep - 24. Januar für PC (Early Access)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - 25. Januar für PC
- Kingdom of the Dead - 26. Januar für PC
- Diplomacy is Not an Option - 26. Januar für PC (Early Access)
- Circuit Superstars - 27. Januar für PS4
- Unforeseen Incidents - 27. Januar für die Switch
- Pokemon Legends Arceus - 28. Januar für die Switch
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - 28. Januar für PS5
Videospiele im Februar: Großes Aufgebot der AAA-Spiele
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - 1. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia
- Dying Light 2 - 4. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Sifu - 8. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5
- OlliOlli World - 8. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- A Memoir Blue - 10. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- CrossfireX - 10. Februar für Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Edge of Eternity - 10. Februar für PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Lost Ark - 11. Februar für PC
- Infernax - 14. Februar für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - 15. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- The King of Fighters 15 - 17. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - 17. Februar für PC
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - 17. Februar für die Switch
- Horizon: Forbidden West - 18. Februar für PS4, PS5
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - 22. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Martha is Dead - 24. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream - 25. Februar für PC, PS4, Switch
- Grid Legends - 25. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Elden Ring - 25. Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Steam Deck Launch - Februar
- Evil Dead: The Game - Februar für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Leap - Februar für PC (Early Access)
Videospiele im März: Klein aber fein in den Frühling
- Elex 2 - 1. März für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- FAR: Changing Tides - 1. März für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Babylon's Fall - 3. März für PC, PS4, PS5
- Gran Turismo 7 - 4. März für PS4, PS5
- Triangle Strategy - 4. März für die Switch
- Chocobo GP - 10. März für die Switch
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia - 15. März für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Tunic - 16. März für PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- The Settlers - 17. März für PC
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - 17. März für PC, PS4, Switch
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - 18. März für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Rune Factory 5 - 25. März für die Switch
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land - 25. März für die Switch
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - 25. März für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- King Arthur: Knight's Tale - 29. März für PC (Offizieller Launch)
- Weird West - 31. März für PC, PS4, Xbox One
- GTA 5 - März für PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Have a Nice Death - März für PC (Early Access)
- Uragun - März für PC (Early Access)
Videospiele im April 2022
- Exophobia - April für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
Videospiele im Mai 2022
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong - 19. Mai für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Forspoken - 24. May für PC, PS5
Videospiele im Juni 2022
- The Day Before - 21. Juni für PC
- Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course - 30. Juni für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Steelrising - Juni für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - Juni für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Videospiele im Juli 2022
- Noch keine Termine im Juli
Videospiele im August 2022
- Saints Row - 23. August für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- A Little to the Left - August für PC, Switch
Videospiele im September 2022
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - 22. September für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
Videospiele im Oktober 2022
- Scorn - Oktober für PC, Xbox Series X/S
Videospiele im November 2022
- Starfield - 11. November für PC, Xbox Series X/S
Videospiele im Dezember 2022
- Stalker 2 - 8. Dezember für PC, Xbox Series X/S
Videospiele ohne enges Veröffentlichungszeitfenster: Die längste Liste 2022
Selbstverständlich gibt es eine Reihe an Spielen, die lediglich ein grobes Veröffentlichungsfenster besitzen. Wir aktualisieren konkrete Termine, nachdem diese offiziell angekündigt wurden.
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Frühjahr für PC, Xbox Series X
- Star Trek: Resurgence - Frühjahr für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Tchia - Frühjahr für PC, PS4, PS5
- The Wreck - Frühjahr für PC
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - Frühjahr für PC
- Moss: Book 2 - Frühjahr für PSVR
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - Frühjahr für die Switch
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Frühjahr für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch
- Trek to Yomi - Frühjahr für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Winter Ember - Q1 für PC
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver - Q1 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Salt and Sacrifice - Q1 für PC, PS4, PS5
- Deadlink - Q1 für PC (Early Access)
- Stray - Anfang 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5
- Neon White - Anfang 2022 für PC, Switch
- Syberia: The World Before - Anfang 2022 für PC
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - Anfang 2022 für PC, PS5
- Songs of Conquest - Anfang 2022 für PC
- Redfall - Sommer für PC, Xbox Series X/S
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Sommer für PC, Switch
- Midnight Fight Express - Sommer für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - Zweite Jahreshälfte für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Six Days in Fallujah - Q4 für PC und Konsolen
- Planet of Lana - Ende 2022
- Little Devil Inside - Ende 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5
- Sonic Frontiers - Ende 2022 für PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- The Callisto Protocol - 2022
- Gerda: A Flame in Winter - 2022 für PC, Switch
- Shadow Warrior 3 - 2022 für PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Endless Dungeon - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- God of War Ragnarok - 2022 für PS4, PS5
- Two Point Campus - 2022 für PC, Switch
- Metal: Hellsinger - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Aztech Forgotten Gods - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Goodbye Volcano High - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Switch
- Diablo Immortal - 2022 für Android, iOS
- Company of Heroes 3 - 2022 für PC
- Digimon Survive - 2022 für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Blood Bowl 3 - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Men of War 2 - 2022 für PC
- Rauniot - 2022 für PC
- In the Black - 2022 für PC
- ARC Raiders - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Sniper Elite 5 - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Dune: Spice Wars - 2022 für PC (Early Access)
- Evil West - 2022 für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Mineko's Night Market - 2022 für PC, Switch
- Thymesia - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- The Unliving - 2022 für PC (Early Access)
- Star Wars: Hunters - 2022 für Switch, iOS, Android
- Park Beyond - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - 2022 für PC, Switch
- Kerbal Space Program 2 - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel - 2022 für die Switch
- Soulstice - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Replaced - 2022 für PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Wizard with a Gun - 2022 für PC, Switch
- Synced: Off Planet - 2022 für PC
- MultiVersus - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Bayonetta 3 - 2022 für die Switch
- Exomecha - 2022 für PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Endling - 2022 für PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Soundfall - 2022 für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - 2022 für die Switch
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Luna
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Gotham Knights - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Splatoon 3 - 2022 für die Switch
- Metal Slug Tactics - 2022 für PC, Switch
- Somerville - 2022 für PC, Xbox Series X/S
- Crossfire: Legion - 2022 für PC
- System Shock Remake - 2022 für PC
- The End of the Sun - 2022 für PC
- Trepang2 - 2022 für PC
- Nightingale - 2022 für PC (Early Access)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - 2022 für PC
- Curse of the Sea Rats - 2022 für PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Dark Envoy - 2022 für PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Wanted: Dead - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Children of Silentown - 2022 für PC
- The Outlast Trials - 2022 für PC
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 2022 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Hogwarts Legacy - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis - 2022 für Android, iOS
- Metal Max Xeno: Reborn - 2022 für PC, PS4, Switch
Das passiert 2023: Titel im nächsten Jahr
So weit ist 2023 nun auch wieder nicht weg, da lohnt sich doch ein Blick in die Zukunft - zumal ihr sicher noch in diesem Jahr von einigen dieser Titel mehr hören werdet.
- Pragmata - 2023 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X
- Payday 3 - 2023 für PC und Konsolen
- Spider-Man 2 - 2023 für PS5
- Alan Wake 2 - 2023 für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - 2023 für PC und Konsolen
- Robocop: Rogue City - 2023 für PC und Konsolen
Und darüber hinaus: Spiele ohne Angabe zur Veröffentlichung
Von einer Menge Spiele wissen wir, dass sie in Arbeit sind, wann diese jedoch die Entwicklung verlassen und in den Verkauf wandern, lässt sich noch nicht sagen. Viele Hoffnungen stecken in dieser Liste.
- Crusader Kings 3 - für PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- N1RV ANN-A - für PC, PS4, Switch
- Avowed - für PC, Xbox Series X
- Fable - für PC, Xbox Series X
- Wolverine - für PS5
- Kingpin: Reloaded - für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Wonder Woman
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - für PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Forza Motorsport - für PC, Xbox Series X
- Under a Porcelain Sun - für PC
- Crimson Desert - für PC
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake - für PC, PS5
- Star Child - für PSVR
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Open Roads - für PC
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Star Wars Eclipse
- Sonic Origins - für PC
- Frostpunk 2 - für PC
- Roller Champions - für PC
- Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed - für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Outcast 2 - A New Beginning - für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Jagged Alliance 3 - für PC
- Contraband - für PC, Xbox Series X/S
- Boundary - für PC, PS4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me
- Ghost Recon Frontline - für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Luna
- Perfect Dark - für PC, Xbox Series X/S
- Final Fantasy 16 - für PS5
- State of Decay 3 - für PC, Xbox Series X
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - für Xbox One, Switch
- A Rat's Quest - für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Conan Chop Chop - für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Relic Hunters Legend - für PC (Early Access)
- Overwatch 2 - für PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Diablo 4 - für PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Deadstick - für PC
- Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate
- Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake
- Herogrinder: Tactical Combat Arenas - für PC
- XDefiant - für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Sports Story - für die Switch
- Monster Safari - für PC (Early Access)
- Dead Static Drive - für PC, Xbox One
- The Division: Heartland - für PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Unknown 9: Awakening
- The Outer Worlds 2 - für PC, Xbox Series X/S
- Project 007
- Midnight Ghost Hunt - für PC
- Resident Evil Resistance - für PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Triwave - für PC (Early Access)
- Homeworld 3 - für PC
- Savior - für PC
- SteamWorld Headhunter
- Painkiller - für PC
- Lies of P - für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Season - für PC, PS5
- '83 - für PC
- Dead Space - für PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Rustheart
- Wonder Parade - für PC, Switch
- Everwild - für PC, Xbox Series X
- Witchfire - für PC
- Silent Night - für PC
- Routine - für PC
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - für PC, Switch
- Shovel Knight Dig
- Lost Soul Aside - für PC, PS4
- Skin Deep - für PC
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga - für PC, Xbox Series X/S
- Metroid Prime 4 - für die Switch
- Above - für PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Vanguard: Fight for Rudiarius - für PC, Mobile, VR
- The Last Night - für PC, Xbox One
- Project Awakening - für PS4
- Plan 8
- Dokev - für PC und Konsolen
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Untitled Indiana Jones Game
- The Elder Scrolls 6
Auf welches Spiel freut ihr euch dieses Jahr am meisten? Verratet es uns gerne in den Kommentaren.
