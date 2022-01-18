Alle Releases 2022: Diese Spiele kommen für PC, PlayStation, Switch und Xbox

Das Jahr 2022 verspricht viele langersehnte Veröffentlichungen im Bereich der Videospiele. Doch God of War Ragnarök, Horizon: Forbidden West und Elden Ring sind noch lange nicht alle Spiele, die ihr dieses Jahr auf die Wunschliste setzen könnt.

Damit ihr eine Übersicht über jede Veröffentlichung von Triple-A bis Indie auf allen Plattformen habt, haben wir eine ziemlich lange Liste zusammengetragen, die wir regelmäßig updaten - besonders die vagen Veröffentlichungstermine sind ja nicht in Stein gemeißelt und können noch einmal verschoben werden.

Für eine bessere Übersicht teilen wir die Releases in die verschiedenen Monate auf und tragen Plattform und Erscheinungsdatum mit ein. Viel Spaß beim Stöbern.

Videospiele im März: Klein aber fein in den Frühling

Selbstverständlich gibt es eine Reihe an Spielen, die lediglich ein grobes Veröffentlichungsfenster besitzen. Wir aktualisieren konkrete Termine, nachdem diese offiziell angekündigt wurden.

Das passiert 2023: Titel im nächsten Jahr

So weit ist 2023 nun auch wieder nicht weg, da lohnt sich doch ein Blick in die Zukunft - zumal ihr sicher noch in diesem Jahr von einigen dieser Titel mehr hören werdet.