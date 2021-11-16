Bald im Xbox Game Pass: Evil Genius 2, Exo One und andere neue Spiele

Der November ist schon wieder zur Hälfte vorbei und auch im zweiten Teil des Monats gibt's wieder eine Reihe neuer Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass.

Über EA Play (im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate und im Xbox Game Pass für PC enthalten) bekommt ihr ab heute zum Beispiel bereits Dead Space und Dragon Age: Origins via Cloud.

Was noch neu hinzukommt

Weiter geht's am 17. November 2021 mit Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Konsole und PC), gefolgt von einem Viererpack am 18. November 2021, bestehend aus Exo One (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Fae Tactics (Cloud, Konsole und PC), My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie Undungeon (Cloud, Konsole und PC).

Zwei weitere Titel schließen sich am 23. November 2021 an, das sind zum einen der Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie Mortal Shell (Cloud, Konsole und PC).

Zum Abschluss des Monats kommt dann am 30. November 2021 noch Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) hinzu.

Die folgenden Spiele unterstützen darüber hinaus ab sofort die Touch-Steuerung, wenn ihr sie über ein Smartphone oder Tablet spielt:

Aragami 2

Might Goose

The Artful Escape

Moonglow Bay

Dandy Ace

Phoenix Point

Echo Generation

The Procession to Calvary

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Skatebird

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition

Superliminal

Frostpunk

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

The Good Life

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Diese Spiele verabschieden sich

Zum Schluss wie immer ein Blick auf die Titel, die den Xbox Game Pass bald verlassen.

Diesmal sind das am 30. November 2021 Call of the Sea (Cloud, Konsole und PC), FIFA 19 (Konsole Und PC), Football Manager 2021 (PC), Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Konsole und PC), Haven (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Hello Neighbor (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Morkredd (Cloud, Konsole und PC) und Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC) sowie am 8. Dezember 2021 noch Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Cloud und Konsole).