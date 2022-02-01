Erste Februar-Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass bestätigt - Das gibt's diesen Monat

Mit einer Reihe neuer Spiele startet der Xbox Game Pass in den neuen Monat. Im Februar kommen mehrere neue Titel in die Bibliothek.

Nachfolgend verraten wir euch die Spiele, die Xbox bisher für diesen Monat bestätigt hat.

Was im Februar neu hinzukommt

Los geht's mit den Neuzugängen am 3. Februar 2022, wenn Contrast (Cloud und Konsole), Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) und Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC) hinzukommen.

Ein weiterer Schwung folgt am 10. Februar 2022. Ab diesem Tag könnt ihr die Game-Preview-Version von Besiege (Cloud, Konsole und PC), CrossfireX (Konsole), Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Konsole und PC) spielen.

Am 14. Februar 2022 kommen schließlich noch die Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie Infernax (Cloud, Konsole und PC) in die Game-Pass-Bibliothek.

Was fällt im Februar weg?

Bleiben noch die Spiele, von denen ihr euch Mitte Februar verabschieden könnt. Jetzt ist also noch einmal eine gute Gelegenheit, diese zu spielen.

Am 15. Februar 2022 verlassen Control (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Code Vein (Cloud, Konsole and PC), Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Konsole und PC), The Medium (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Project Winter (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie The Falconeer (Cloud, Konsole und PC) die Bibliothek des Xbox Game Pass.