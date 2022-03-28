Forza Horizon 5: Neues Fortschrittssystem für Horizon Open im nächsten Update

Horizon Open bekommt in Forza Horizon 5 ein neues Fortschrittssystem.

Dieses ist Bestandteil des neuesten Updates für das Open-World-Rennspiel.

Abzeichen freischalten

Den Patch Notes zufolge handelt es sich um "ein neues Fortschrittssystem mit Abzeichen, die sich durchs Spielen freischalten lassen".

Ebenfalls im Online-Modus kommt Custom Racing als Option hinzu, damit ihr etwa Rennen in einer bestimmten Disziplin finden könnt. Weiterhin behebt man ein paar Probleme, wodurch die Spieler und Spielerinnen nicht mehr länger als nötig nach einem Online-Rennen warten müssen.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Die kompletten Patch Notes

Nachfolgend findet ihr die kompletten Patch Notes für das Update, das am 29. März 2022 erscheint: