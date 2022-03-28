Forza Horizon 5: Neues Fortschrittssystem für Horizon Open im nächsten Update
Im neuesten Update für Forza Horizon 5 bekommt das Spiel ein neues Fortschrittssystem.
Horizon Open bekommt in Forza Horizon 5 ein neues Fortschrittssystem.
Dieses ist Bestandteil des neuesten Updates für das Open-World-Rennspiel.
Abzeichen freischalten
Den Patch Notes zufolge handelt es sich um "ein neues Fortschrittssystem mit Abzeichen, die sich durchs Spielen freischalten lassen".
Ebenfalls im Online-Modus kommt Custom Racing als Option hinzu, damit ihr etwa Rennen in einer bestimmten Disziplin finden könnt. Weiterhin behebt man ein paar Probleme, wodurch die Spieler und Spielerinnen nicht mehr länger als nötig nach einem Online-Rennen warten müssen.
Die kompletten Patch Notes
Nachfolgend findet ihr die kompletten Patch Notes für das Update, das am 29. März 2022 erscheint:
- General
- Stability and Performance improvements
- Improved save flow for Weekly Forzathon to reduce chances of any progression loss
- Updated string for Car Voucher to be more specific about what its function is
- Updated Seasonal Event map pins to match the Seasonal PR Stunt pin
- Fixed issue where brake calipers were getting left behind from the car when changing Tunes in Freeroam
- Added HUD for cars with Race Mode type functionality to support the new Drivetrain swap mode on the Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Added low-res mesh under the world to improve the visuals when world chunks dropped out at high altitudes such as when using the new Gravity Action in EventLab (Series X/S and PC only)
- Re-tuned the dirty air aerodynamic effect: the change reduces the amount of total downforce lost due to dirty air and improves the total aerodynamic balance distribution when following closely another car. This effect is more noticeable when driving very fast with cars that produce a sizeable amount of downforce
- Online
- Horizon Open has been updated with a new progression system including Badges which can be unlocked through gameplay
- Added Custom Racing to Horizon Open, which will allow players to find races for their chosen race discipline and PI class
- Fixed some scenarios where the player could be left waiting longer than necessary in the post-race flow
- PC
- Fixed an issue where distant trees could look black or very dark on Very Low Preset
- Fixed Crash that occurred in Livery Editor when Ray Tracing was on
- Cars
- Fixed dent in Jaguar XJS220s
- Fixed brake callipers being incorrectly offset on the 2014 VW Golf R
- Roll cage was incorrectly being added to the Sports Chassis reinforcement instead of the Race Chassis reinforcement on the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
- Fixed issue where one of the rear brake callipers on the 2020 Lamborghini Hurácan Evo wasn't paintable
- Fixed issue where passenger side rear brake calliper wasn't paintable on the 2010 Lexus LFA
- Fixed livery mapping issue with the 2018 KTM X-Bow in low LOD
- Fixed quiet superchargers on some muscle cars, in particular Dodge
- Fixed the 2012 Gallardo LP570-4 Spyder Performante hood not matching the selected colour
- Fixed broken mesh on the Work Emotion 11R Rims
- Fixed the Work Emotion M8R Rims not looking correct with certain paint options
- Fixed the shift animation on the 1968 Renault 4L
- EventLab
- Added Gravity Action to Rules of Play which allows players to manipulate Gravity in EventLab creations
- Added option to preview sounds
- When using manual gears, moved Blueprint Builder off the View button to the Route Options menu as it was conflicting with Place Checkpoint
- Fixed issue where players could get soft locked after an event and loading back to Freeroam
- Fixed an issue where playing your own EventLab creation after publishing, could sometimes cause it to load without props
- Accolades
- Fixed issue with "The Completionist" Accolade not unlocking under the right conditions
- Fixed description of "Showpiece" Accolade
