Gran Turismo 7: Neues Update verhindert, dass ihr euren Fortschritt verliert

Fortschritt in einem Spiel zu verlieren, ist immer ärgerlich. In Gran Turismo 7 soll das nun nicht mehr passieren.

In "seltenen" Fällen konnte es nämlich dazu kommen und mit dem neuen Update 1.09 tut Polyphony Digital nun etwas dagegen.

Gran Turismo 7 - Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Den Patch Notes zufolge konnte dies vorkommen, wenn man das Spiel mit einer instabilen Netzwerkverbindung gestartet hat.

Hier sind alle Details zur Version 1.09:

Improvements and Adjustments

1. Daytona International Speedway



Fixed an issue where swerving suddenly into the pits on the Tri-Oval and Road Course caused the pitstop sequence to be skipped, and the car going straight to the exit.



2. Sport and Lobby



Fixed a very rare issue where an application error would occur in an online race or Lobby when entering a race event.



3. My Page



Fixed an issue where the stats for Clean Races, Fastest Laps, Pole Positions and Victories in the "Sport" category in the Profile section would not display correctly.





Fixed an issue where the value for the "Races" statistic in the "Sport" category in the Profile section was displayed as double the correct amount.



4. Others



Fixed a rare issue where the game progression would reset if the game was started with an unstable network connection.

Erst heute morgen hatte sich Serienschöpfer Kazunori Yamauchi zur jüngst heftigen Kritik am Rennspiel geäußert und für die Zukunft Verbesserungen versprochen. Unter anderem sollt ihr mehr Credits bekommen und auch Autos verkaufen können,