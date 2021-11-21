GTA Trilogy: Patch 1.02 veröffentlicht, Rockstar entschuldigt sich für "unerwartete" Probleme

Rockstar hat den ersten Patch auf Version 1.02 für Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition veröffentlicht.

Der erste Patch kümmert sich um eine Reihe von Problemen in allen drei Spielen der Collection, die von Grove Street Games entwickelt wurde und nach dem Launch viele negative Kritiken nach sich zog, vor allem im Hinblick auf Bugs, schlechte Performance und andere Merkwürdigkeiten.

Rockstar sagt sorry

Indes hat sich Rockstar dafür entschuldigt, dass die GTA Trilogy in diesem Zustand veröffentlicht wurde, dabei spricht das Unternehmen von "unerwarteten" Problemen.

"Die Grand-Theft-Auto-Reihe - und die Spiele, die diese kultige Trilogie ausmachen - sind für uns so besonders, weil wir wissen, dass sie es für Fans auf der ganzen Welt ebenso sind", heißt es. "Die verbesserten Versionen dieser Spieleklassiker wurden nicht in einem Zustand auf den Markt gebracht, der unseren eigenen Qualitätsstandards oder den Standards, die unsere Fans erwarten, entspricht."

"Wir planen, die technischen Probleme zu beheben und jedes Spiel weiter zu verbessern. Mit jedem geplanten Update werden die Spiele das Qualitätsniveau erreichen, das sie verdienen."

"In der Zwischenzeit schmerzt es uns zu hören, dass wir Berichte von Mitgliedern des Entwicklerteams hören, die in den sozialen Medien belästigt werden. Wir möchten unsere Community bitten, eine respektvolle und angemessene Diskussion zu führen, während wir an den Problemen arbeiten."

Darüber hinaus bringt Rockstar die klassischen PC-Versionen von GTA 3, Vice City und San Andreas wieder zurück in den Rockstar Store. Wer dort bis zum 30. Juni 2022 die Definitive Edition der Trilogie kauft, erhält die Originale als kostenlosen Bonus dazu.

Alle Patch Notes für Update 1.02 zur GTA Trilogy

Auch das Regen-Problem in GTA: San Andreas ist eines der Dinge, um die sich Patch 1.02 für die GTA Trilogy kümmert. Nachfolgend lest ihr sämtliche Patch Notes.