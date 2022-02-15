PC-Spiele bis zu 93 Prozent reduziert - We Love Games Sale jetzt bei GOG
Bei GOG gibt's aktuell eine ganze Menge Spiele zum günstigeren Preis.
GOG liebt Spiele und lässt euch im Rahmen des neuen Sales We Love Games daran teilhaben.
Im Rahmen der neuen Aktion erwarten euch dort mehr als 3.000 Angebote und je nach Spiel bis zu 93 Prozent Rabatt.
Dazu zählen auch einige Neuzugänge im Angebot von GOG. Ihr bekommt etwa Cloudpunk für 7,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Partisans 1941 für 29,59 Euro statt 42,27 Euro sowie Hotel Giant, Industry Giant 2 und Traffic Giant für jeweils 1,79 Euro statt 5,99 Euro.
Was gibt's noch Schönes? Cyberpunk 2077 kostet 29,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete 2,19 Euro statt 8,79 Euro, Unpacking 15,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro und Control in der Ultimate Edition 11,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro.
Ferner hätten wir noch Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain für 4,89 Euro statt 6,99 Euro, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut für 15,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro, The Witcher 3 in der GOTY Edition für 10 Euro statt 49,99 Euro, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines für 8,79 Euro statt 17,59 Euro, Timberborn für 16,79 Euro statt 20,99 Euro und Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous in der Mythic Edition für 79,19 Euro statt 98,99 Euro.
Hier kommt ihr zur Übersichtsseite des Sales mit allen Angeboten.
Die Aktion läuft bis zum 21. Februar 2022 um 15 Uhr.
