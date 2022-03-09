PlayStation-Spiele bis zu 75 Prozent reduziert - Mehr als 1.500 Angebote im neuen Indie-Sale!

Massig Indie-Spiele sind ab sofort im PlayStation Store zum reduzierten Preis erhältlich.

Angebote von Benjamin Jakobs, Leitender Redakteur News
Aktualisiert am 9. März 2022

Der PlayStation Store hat wieder neue Angebote für euch. Mehr als 1.500 Stück, um genau zu sein.

Bis zu 75 Prozent könnt ihr je nach Titel beim neuen Indie-Sale sparen. Die Angebote sind bis zum 24. März 2022 um 0:59 Uhr gültig und hier kommt ihr schon einmal zur Übersichtsseite im PS Store.

Abseits dessen haben wir das ein oder andere interessante Spiel für euch herausgepickt. Ihr bekommt etwa Kena: Bridge of Spirits für 25,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro, Deep Rock Galactic für 19,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro, The Medium für 32,49 Euro statt 49,99 Euro und Streets of Rage 4 für 14,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro.

PlayStation_Store_Indie_Sale
Kena: Bridge of Spirits gibt's derzeit günstiger im PlayStation Store.

Die Enhanced Edition von Mortal Shell ist für 14,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro zu haben, Dead Cells für 14,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro, Carrion für 12,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro und Elite Dangerous für 6,24 Euro statt 24,99 Euro.

Günstig geht's auch darüber hinaus weiter mit The Eternal Cylinder für 17,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro, Haven für 14,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro, der Hotline Miami Collection für 4,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Ion Fury für 8,49 Euro (7,24 Euro mit PS Plus) statt 24,99 Euro, Rebel Galaxy für 11,99 Euro (8,99 Euro mit PS Plus) statt 29,99 Euro sowie BloodRayne: ReVamped und BloodRayne 2: ReVamped für jeweils 14,99 Euro (13,99 Euro mit PS Plus) statt 19,99 Euro.

Und das hier sind nur einige wenige Titel, die aktuell im Preis reduziert sind. Vielleicht findet ihr ja was für euch im Store.

Links zu Angeboten und Anbietern auf dieser Seite können sogenannte Affiliate-Links sein. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Eurogamer.de. Wir erhalten vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision.

Über den Autor:

Benjamin Jakobs

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News  |  f1r3storm

Seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und spielt hauptsächlich auf Konsolen. Mag Sci-Fi, Star Wars UND Star Trek. @f1r3storm auf Twitter.

