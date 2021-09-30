Prime Gaming schenkt euch im Oktober Star Wars Squadrons, Alien Isolation und Ghostrunner

Unter anderem Star Wars Squadrons, Alien Isolation und Ghostrunner bekommt ihr im Oktober von Prime Gaming geschenkt

News von Benjamin Jakobs, Leitender Redakteur News

Gleich mehrere hochkarätige Spiele schenkt euch Prime Gaming im Oktober.

Zu den kostenlosen Prime-Spielen im Oktober gehören unter anderem Star Wars Squadrons, Alien Isolation (beide im Laufe des Oktobers) und Ghostrunner.

Weitere Gratis-Spiele und exklusive Inhalte

Zu den weiteren Prime-Spielen im Oktober zählen außerdem noch Song of Horror: Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies sowie Geheimakte 3. Diese sind ab dem 1. Oktober 2021 verfügbar.

Darüber hinaus sind wieder zahlreiche exklusive Inhalte für verschiedene Titel zu erwarten, zum Beispiel das Electric-Royalty-Bundle für Apex Legends, ein Piratenpaket für das neue MMO New World, Bonusitems für Genshin Impact sowie mehrere Bundles für Call of Duty Warzone.

Prime_Gaming_Oktober
Holt euch eine Reihe kostenloser Spiele und Inhalte.

Der Prime-Gaming-Kalender für Oktober 2021

Der gesamte Prime-Gaming-Kalender für den Oktober 2021 sieht wie folgt aus:

  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Brawlhalla - Shogun Bundle: Shogun Koji Skin (inkl. Sword und Bow Weapon Skins), Koji Legend Unlock, Dumbbell Curls Emote, Destiny's Way Bow Skin
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Call of Duty - Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, World Series of Warzone Bundle
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Call of Duty Mobile - 1x Epic HBRa3 Assault Rifle mit Moonstone, 1x Rare Abominable Calling Card
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Dauntless - Arcslayer Chainblades Skin
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Destiny 2 - Dark Horse Exotic Bundle: Dark Horse Exotic Sparrow, The Bandwagon Exotic Ship, Rust Punk Shell Exotic Ghost, Hold On Legendary Emote
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Fall Guys - Merry Mastodon costume + 6,500 Kudos
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Free Fire - One-eyed Bundle (Costume)
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Genshin Impact - 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: New World - "Pirate Pack #1: Pirate Apparel, Pirate Stance Emote, 5K Marks of Fortune
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Paladins - Omega Dredge
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Rainbow Six Siege - Collab Drop - Fragment
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Rogue Company - Good Migrations Weapon Wrap Bundle
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Sea of Thieves - Cronch Pistol Pack: Cronch Pistol, The Ferryman Makeup, 5,000 Gold
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: SMITE - Sacred Arrow Rama
  • Jetzt Verfügbar: Warframe - VERV EPHEMERA
  • 4. Oktober: League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard
  • 6. Oktober: Epic Seven - 1x 4-5 Star Artifact Summon Ticket
  • 7. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$
  • 7. Oktober: Last Day on Earth - Rank III Corgi Puppy
  • 8. Oktober: Apex Legends - Electric Royalty Bundle for Wattson, neuer Look fürs Volt SMG
  • 12. Oktober: Mobile Legends Bang Bang - Amazon Prime Chest
  • 13. Oktober: Free Fire - Kapella (Character)
  • 13. Oktober: MLB Tap Sports Baseball '21 - Daily Box, In Game Currency
  • 14. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$
  • 14. Oktober: World of Warships - 1x German Battleships container, 20x Black, White, Red camouflages
  • 15. Oktober: Legends of Runeterra - Epic Wildcard
  • 21. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$
  • 27. Oktober: Free Fire - Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)
  • 28. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$
  • 28. Oktober: World of Tanks - High Voltage Bundle

Mehr Infos und alle Inhalte findet ihr bei Prime Gaming.

Über den Autor:

Benjamin Jakobs

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News  |  f1r3storm

Seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und spielt hauptsächlich auf Konsolen. Mag Sci-Fi, Star Wars UND Star Trek. @f1r3storm auf Twitter.

