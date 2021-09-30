Prime Gaming schenkt euch im Oktober Star Wars Squadrons, Alien Isolation und Ghostrunner
Gleich mehrere hochkarätige Spiele schenkt euch Prime Gaming im Oktober.
Zu den kostenlosen Prime-Spielen im Oktober gehören unter anderem Star Wars Squadrons, Alien Isolation (beide im Laufe des Oktobers) und Ghostrunner.
Weitere Gratis-Spiele und exklusive Inhalte
Zu den weiteren Prime-Spielen im Oktober zählen außerdem noch Song of Horror: Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies sowie Geheimakte 3. Diese sind ab dem 1. Oktober 2021 verfügbar.
Darüber hinaus sind wieder zahlreiche exklusive Inhalte für verschiedene Titel zu erwarten, zum Beispiel das Electric-Royalty-Bundle für Apex Legends, ein Piratenpaket für das neue MMO New World, Bonusitems für Genshin Impact sowie mehrere Bundles für Call of Duty Warzone.
Der Prime-Gaming-Kalender für Oktober 2021
Der gesamte Prime-Gaming-Kalender für den Oktober 2021 sieht wie folgt aus:
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Brawlhalla - Shogun Bundle: Shogun Koji Skin (inkl. Sword und Bow Weapon Skins), Koji Legend Unlock, Dumbbell Curls Emote, Destiny's Way Bow Skin
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Call of Duty - Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, World Series of Warzone Bundle
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Call of Duty Mobile - 1x Epic HBRa3 Assault Rifle mit Moonstone, 1x Rare Abominable Calling Card
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Dauntless - Arcslayer Chainblades Skin
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Destiny 2 - Dark Horse Exotic Bundle: Dark Horse Exotic Sparrow, The Bandwagon Exotic Ship, Rust Punk Shell Exotic Ghost, Hold On Legendary Emote
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Fall Guys - Merry Mastodon costume + 6,500 Kudos
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Free Fire - One-eyed Bundle (Costume)
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Genshin Impact - 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora
- Jetzt Verfügbar: New World - "Pirate Pack #1: Pirate Apparel, Pirate Stance Emote, 5K Marks of Fortune
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Paladins - Omega Dredge
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Rainbow Six Siege - Collab Drop - Fragment
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Rogue Company - Good Migrations Weapon Wrap Bundle
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Sea of Thieves - Cronch Pistol Pack: Cronch Pistol, The Ferryman Makeup, 5,000 Gold
- Jetzt Verfügbar: SMITE - Sacred Arrow Rama
- Jetzt Verfügbar: Warframe - VERV EPHEMERA
- 4. Oktober: League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard
- 6. Oktober: Epic Seven - 1x 4-5 Star Artifact Summon Ticket
- 7. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$
- 7. Oktober: Last Day on Earth - Rank III Corgi Puppy
- 8. Oktober: Apex Legends - Electric Royalty Bundle for Wattson, neuer Look fürs Volt SMG
- 12. Oktober: Mobile Legends Bang Bang - Amazon Prime Chest
- 13. Oktober: Free Fire - Kapella (Character)
- 13. Oktober: MLB Tap Sports Baseball '21 - Daily Box, In Game Currency
- 14. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$
- 14. Oktober: World of Warships - 1x German Battleships container, 20x Black, White, Red camouflages
- 15. Oktober: Legends of Runeterra - Epic Wildcard
- 21. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$
- 27. Oktober: Free Fire - Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)
- 28. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$
- 28. Oktober: World of Tanks - High Voltage Bundle
