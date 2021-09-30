Prime Gaming schenkt euch im Oktober Star Wars Squadrons, Alien Isolation und Ghostrunner

Gleich mehrere hochkarätige Spiele schenkt euch Prime Gaming im Oktober.

Zu den kostenlosen Prime-Spielen im Oktober gehören unter anderem Star Wars Squadrons, Alien Isolation (beide im Laufe des Oktobers) und Ghostrunner.

Weitere Gratis-Spiele und exklusive Inhalte

Zu den weiteren Prime-Spielen im Oktober zählen außerdem noch Song of Horror: Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies sowie Geheimakte 3. Diese sind ab dem 1. Oktober 2021 verfügbar.

Darüber hinaus sind wieder zahlreiche exklusive Inhalte für verschiedene Titel zu erwarten, zum Beispiel das Electric-Royalty-Bundle für Apex Legends, ein Piratenpaket für das neue MMO New World, Bonusitems für Genshin Impact sowie mehrere Bundles für Call of Duty Warzone.

Holt euch eine Reihe kostenloser Spiele und Inhalte.

Der Prime-Gaming-Kalender für Oktober 2021

Der gesamte Prime-Gaming-Kalender für den Oktober 2021 sieht wie folgt aus:

Jetzt Verfügbar: Brawlhalla - Shogun Bundle: Shogun Koji Skin (inkl. Sword und Bow Weapon Skins), Koji Legend Unlock, Dumbbell Curls Emote, Destiny's Way Bow Skin

Jetzt Verfügbar: Call of Duty - Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, World Series of Warzone Bundle

Jetzt Verfügbar: Call of Duty Mobile - 1x Epic HBRa3 Assault Rifle mit Moonstone, 1x Rare Abominable Calling Card

Jetzt Verfügbar: Dauntless - Arcslayer Chainblades Skin

Jetzt Verfügbar: Destiny 2 - Dark Horse Exotic Bundle: Dark Horse Exotic Sparrow, The Bandwagon Exotic Ship, Rust Punk Shell Exotic Ghost, Hold On Legendary Emote

Jetzt Verfügbar: Fall Guys - Merry Mastodon costume + 6,500 Kudos

Jetzt Verfügbar: Free Fire - One-eyed Bundle (Costume)

Jetzt Verfügbar: Genshin Impact - 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora

Jetzt Verfügbar: New World - "Pirate Pack #1: Pirate Apparel, Pirate Stance Emote, 5K Marks of Fortune

Jetzt Verfügbar: Paladins - Omega Dredge

Jetzt Verfügbar: Rainbow Six Siege - Collab Drop - Fragment

Jetzt Verfügbar: Rogue Company - Good Migrations Weapon Wrap Bundle

Jetzt Verfügbar: Sea of Thieves - Cronch Pistol Pack: Cronch Pistol, The Ferryman Makeup, 5,000 Gold

Jetzt Verfügbar: SMITE - Sacred Arrow Rama

Jetzt Verfügbar: Warframe - VERV EPHEMERA

4. Oktober: League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard

6. Oktober: Epic Seven - 1x 4-5 Star Artifact Summon Ticket

7. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$

7. Oktober: Last Day on Earth - Rank III Corgi Puppy

8. Oktober: Apex Legends - Electric Royalty Bundle for Wattson, neuer Look fürs Volt SMG

12. Oktober: Mobile Legends Bang Bang - Amazon Prime Chest

13. Oktober: Free Fire - Kapella (Character)

13. Oktober: MLB Tap Sports Baseball '21 - Daily Box, In Game Currency

14. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$

14. Oktober: World of Warships - 1x German Battleships container, 20x Black, White, Red camouflages

15. Oktober: Legends of Runeterra - Epic Wildcard

21. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$

27. Oktober: Free Fire - Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)

28. Oktober: Grand Theft Auto Online - 100k GTA$

28. Oktober: World of Tanks - High Voltage Bundle

Mehr Infos und alle Inhalte findet ihr bei Prime Gaming.