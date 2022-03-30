PS5- und PS4-Spiele bis zu 75 Prozent reduziert: Neue Frühlingsangebote mit mehr als 1.000 Rabatten

Mit den Frühlingsangeboten hat im PlayStation Store der nächste große Sale begonnen, bei dem ihr viele Spiele für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 günstiger bekommen könnt.

Mehr als 1.000 Angebote umfasst der Sale, je nach Titel könnt ihr bis zu 75 Prozent sparen und er läuft noch bis zum 14. April 2022 um 0:59 Uhr.

Hier gelangt ihr schon einmal zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation Store, nachfolgend zeigen wir euch außerdem noch ein paar ausgewählte Angebote.

Günstiger bekommt ihr unter anderem Destiny 2: Die Hexenkönigin für 31,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition für 40,19 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Red Dead Redemption 2 für 23,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice für 34,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart für 59,99 Euro statt 79,99 Euro, GRID Legends für 48,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro sowie Demon's Souls Remake für 49,59 Euro statt 79,99 Euro.

Im Preis reduziert sind außerdem noch Returnal für 59,99 Euro statt 79,99 Euro, Tales of Arise für 41,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro, Resident Evil Village für 30,09 Euro statt 69,99 Euro, Tekken 7 für 7,49 Euro statt 49,99 Euro, Mafia: Definitive Edition für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro, Ace Combat 7 für 10,49 Euro (6,99 Euro mit PS Plus) statt 69,99 Euro und Sid Meier's Civilization VI für 8,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro.

Wer ganz wenig Geld ausgeben möchte, bekommt etwa Outcast: Second Contact für 1,49 Euro statt 14,99 Euro, Murdered: Soul Suspect für 1,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Homefront: The Revolution und Thief für jeweils 2,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Blood Bowl 2 und Saints Row 4: Re-Elected für jeweils 3,99 Euro (Blood Bowl 2 mit PS Plus auch für 2,99 Euro) statt 19,99 Euro, die Mega Man Legacy Collection für 4,94 Euro statt 14,99 Euro sowie Horizon Chase Turbo für 4,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro.

Ist für euch etwas Interessantes dabei?