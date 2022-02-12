Xbox-Spiele bis zu 90 Prozent reduziert - Satte Rabatte im Anime- und Ubisoft-Sale

Auf der Xbox könnt ihr derzeit je nach Spiel bis zu 90 Prozent beim Kauf sparen.

Zahlreiche Titel sind im Rahmen der Deals with Gold im Angebot, im Mittelpunkt stehen dabei unter anderem ein Anime- und ein Ubisoft-Sale.

Die Gesamtübersicht aller aktuell im Angebot befindlichen Spiele findet ihr hier, nachfolgend haben wir aber auch ein paar interessante Preisreduzierungen für euch herausgepickt.

Fangen wir mal mit dem Anime-Sale an. Hier gibt's etwa Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 für 10,49 Euro statt 69,98 Euro, One Piece World Seeker für ebenfalls 10,49 Euro statt 69,98 Euro und Code Vein für 13,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro.

Zum reduzierten Preis bekommt ihr hier außerdem Valkyria Revolution für 7,99 Euro statt 39,98 Euro, die Mega Man Legacy Collection für 5,99 Euro statt 14,99 Euro, Valkyria Chronicles 4 für 11,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro, Attack on Titan 2 für 34,99 Euro statt 69,98 Euro und Cris Tales für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro.

Beim Ubisoft-Sale könnt ihr indes The Crew 2 für 9,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro, Zombi für 3,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Assassin's Creed Odyssey für 17,49 Euro statt 69,99 Euro, Far Cry 5 für 13,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro, Rayman Legends für 7,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro, Trackmania Turbo für 7,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro sowie die Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy für 7,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro bekommen.

Weitere Ubisoft-Angebote: Far Cry New Dawn gibt's für 11,24 Euro statt 44,99 Euro, South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe für 14,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Valiant Hearts: The Great War für 4,49 Euro statt 14,99 Euro, Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered für 9,89 Euro statt 29,99 Euro, South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit für ebenfalls 9,89 Euro statt 29,99 Euro und Immortals Fenyx Rising für 24,49 Euro statt 69,99 Euro.