Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora unterstützt jetzt die PS5 Pro - Wie profitiert das Spiel davon?

Ubisofts Action-Adventure Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora hat heute nicht nur den zweiten Story-DLC Secrets of the Spires erhalten, sondern auch Title Update 1.2.

Mit diesem neuen Update machen die Entwickler das Spiel gleichzeitig fit für Sonys neue PlayStation 5 Pro.

Update optimiert Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora für die PS5 Pro

Das Update ist auf der PS5 rund 18 GB groß, auf der Xbox Series X/S sind es knapp 15,7 GB und auf dem PC 24,32 GB.

Was den PS5 Pro-Support anbelangt, könnt ihr das Spiel nun unter anderem mit 60 fps im Qualitätsmodus auf der Konsole spielen.

Des Weiteren hat man die interne Auflösung erhöht. Die bessere Hardware ermöglicht laut Ubisoft höhere Frames pro Sekunde und eine höhere Auflösung, was "in bestimmten Szenerien zu einer erhöhten Auflösung führt".

Ebenso kommt PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) zum Einsatz, was gleichermaßen für bessere Qualität und Performance sorgen soll.

Der neue Story-DLC setzt wiederum die Ereignisse des Hauptspiels fort: "Ihr könnt euch dafür entscheiden, bis zum Start des des Story-Packs Secrets of the Spires zu springen", heißt es. "Dadurch werden die Ereignisse der Hauptgeschichte übersprungen und ihr erhaltet alles, was ihr braucht, um die Inhalte des Story-Packs zu erleben. Um zu beginnen, ruft euer Questlog auf und wählt die Quest 'Anufis Gunst'."

Hier alles Patch Notes zu Update 1.2 für Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora im Deteail:

Secrets of the Spires:

A new map area, Spires of the Clouded Forest, is available:

Play through an all-new story campaign, side quests, and new activities.



Navigate and discover new biomes like the Tangled Peaks, Splintered Arches, Warrior's Rise



and more! Deepen the bond with your ikran and unlock new skills and gear.



Encounter new aerial threats and master your abilities to overcome them.



Interact with new flora and wildlife and discover new ways of gathering and traversal!

Progression Updates:

[All Platforms] You can now use skill points to unlock and upgrade several new skills for your ikran, such as Ikran Smash, Launch, Flares and more!

Playstation 5 Pro Support:

60 FPS Quality Mode - The game will run at 60 FPS using Quality Mode on Playstation 5 Pro.

Increased internal resolution - The increased hardware performance allows the game to reach both higher FPS and higher rendering resolution, resulting in increased resolution in certain scenarios.

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) - Integration of the new machine learning-based temporal upscaler PSSR, which uses the new ML-hardware of the PS5 Pro, bringing better quality and performance.

Known Issues: