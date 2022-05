Babylon's Fall: Hat es noch eine Zukunft? Season 2 deutlich verlängert

The Light of Aaru, Season 2 from #BabylonsFall starts May 31st!



📖 The story continues as the Sentinels head to the Ziggurat under a new order.

✨ A new Faction is here, Kuftaali!

🔫 Take on the gallu with Pistols!



Overview: https://t.co/9Qgknxamv2 pic.twitter.com/SrbmfIcLuL