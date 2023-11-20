Baldur's Gate 3: Neuer Hotfix räumt weitere nervige Probleme aus dem Weg
Dies und das.
Hotfix 11 für Baldur's Gate 3 ist da und kümmert sich um eine Reihe von Problemen in Larians Rollenspiel.
Unter anderem packt das Studio Absturzursachen sowie Probleme in Dialogen an.
Technische Probleme im Fokus
Primär befasst sich das Update mit technischen Problemen, das gilt gleichermaßen für einen "Blocker", der bei einer langen Ruhepause auftreten konnte.
Ebenso sollte das Spiel nicht mehr einfrieren, nachdem euch ein Zauberspruch mit mehreren Projektilen trifft.
Anbei haben wir die kompletten Patch Notes zu Hotfix 11 für euch:
- You can now use soaps encountered in savegames before Patch 4.
- Fixed the game sometimes freezing indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles.
- Fixed a crash after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature.
- Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in certain dialogues, unable to continue.
- Fixed a blocker that could occur when trying to Long Rest.
- Dominated followers will now follow the party as expected after loading a save game.
- Fixed Gale's romance scene playing in what looks like a black void.
- Fixed a Dark Urge flashback accidentally teleporting you to the Lower City.
- The Cursed Skulls in Jannath's Estate are now vulnerable to Force and Radiant damage.
- Fixed an issue that prevented certain characters from executing their behaviours.
- Fixed citizens and refugees in Baldur's Gate sometimes jittering about the place or not using their proper animations.
- Fixed some visual artefacts appearing at camp in relation to Dark Urge and Karlach dialogues. This also solved the bloodstain REDACTED suddenly becoming larger after loading a save game.
- Wyll and Minthara should now properly kiss a second time without the need to retrigger the dialogue.
- Fixed an issue where a companion's camp night dialogue could be replaced by a different dialogue that couldn't trigger during a previous night.