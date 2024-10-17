Baldur's Gate 3: Hotfix 28 hilft allen, die gerne Mods verwenden
Kürzere Ladezeiten.
Larian hat Hotfix 28 für sein Fantasy-Rollenspiel Baldur's Gate 3 veröffentlicht.
Vom neuesten Hotfix profitiert ihr unter anderem dann, wenn ihr gerne Mods für das Spiel verwendet.
Baldur's Gate 3: Verbesserungen bei Mod-Nutzung
Dem Entwicklerstudio zufolge hat man etwa die Ladezeiten für diejenigen verbessert, die "viele Mods" installiert haben.
Ebenso sollte das Spiel auf der PlayStation 5 nicht mehr abstürzen, wenn ihr mit der Lightbar des DualSense-Controllers in den "vollen Disco-Modus" geht.
Erst im August 2024 erhielt Baldur's Gate 3 offiziellen Mod-Support, zuerst auf PC, in diesem Monat dann auch auf Mac und Konsolen. Sowohl auf dem PC als auch auf den Konsolen haben sich Mods als äußert beliebt erwiesen. Nach dem Konsolen-Update wurden in den ersten 24 Stunden 1,7 Millionen Mods herunterladen, auf dem PC sind es seit August insgesamt schon mehr als 22 Millionen Stück.
Nachfolgend seht ihr noch die offiziellen Patch Notes für Hotfix 28:
Modding
- On PS5, the 'Continue' button will now work the same as the 'Load Game' screen in that it won't allow you to start a game if there are any mod issues.
- On console, when loading a savegame that has unresolved mod issues, the Mod Verification Window will no longer keep asking you to re-download or uninstall mods when the action has already been taken.
- Resolved an issue with mod dependencies not being loaded in the correct order after enabling/disabling some mods.
- Fixed the animated downloading bar not appearing in the Mod Verification Window after you click 'Download'.
- Fixed the horizontal scrollbar on the Mod Details page not being vertically centred between the arrows that flank it.
- Fixed a bug preventing you from opening the Mod Manager on PC when using a controller.
- Fixed the button prompts in the Mod Details page not updating correctly when using a controller.
- Fixed the filter tags in the Mod Manager not appearing in localised languages and made sure that the English string is shown as a backup in case there's an issue with fetching the translation.
- The mod browser scrollbar now resets to the top when you navigate to a previous or next page.
- On PS5, the Mod Manager now correctly reports the amount of remaining memory after uninstalling a mod.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when changing pages in the Mod Manager.
- Fixed clients on a multiplayer game getting caught in an enable–disable loop in the Mod Verification Window when trying to disable a mod that the host doesn't have.
- Updated the 'Explicit Content' filter's name to 'Mature Content'.
- Updated the name of the Mod Issues window to 'Mod Verification Window' to more accurately reflect what the window is for, and updated its description.
- Improved loading times for players with many mods installed.
- You can no longer add items to your wares even if they cannot become wares (e.g. pact weapons) by selecting them along with another item that can become a ware. This prevents a trade exploit where you could sell your wares and the bound items would not leave your inventory. Any more of these up your sleeves?
- Fixed Honour Mode features, like Legendary Actions, carrying over to non-Honour-Mode games if you'd previously loaded an Honour Mode save.
- On PS5, fixed the DualSense lightbar updating colours every single frame of the game when a new user logs in with a new controller.
- Resolved an issue with Wyll opting for negative greeting nodes even when he does like you.
- Fixed the character models becoming offset in the Trade UI when switching between trade and barter when using a controller.
- Fixed a crash when trying to load into a playthrough rather than a particular savegame within that playthrough.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a savegame.
- On PS5, fixed a potential crash when going full disco on the DualSense lightbar.
Mod Manager
Gameplay
Crashes and Blockers