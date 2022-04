Bericht: So könnte Genshin Impacts Element Dendro mit Hydro und Elektro reagieren

[Intensified] 🌱 x ⚡

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] 🌱 x 💧

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



Dendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨