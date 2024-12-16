Black Myth: Wukong hat sein PS5 Pro-Update erhalten, was ändert sich dadurch?
Game Science hat ein PS5 Pro-Update für Black Myth: Wukong veröffentlicht, dieses umfasst mehrere Verbesserungen für das Spiel.
Das Action-Rollenspiel Black Myth: Wukong von Game Science hat ein Update für die PlayStation 5 Pro erhalten.
Es umfasst eine Reihe verschiedener Verbesserungen für Sonys neue Konsole.
So profitiert Black Myth: Wukong von der PS5 Pro
Unter anderem nutzt das Spiel dann PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), dafür stehen euch die Optionen Balanced und Quality als Einstellungen zur Verfügung.
Wenn euer Setup 120 Hz unterstützt, wird im Balanced-Modus eine Framerate von 40 fps angestrebt. Sollte es zu Problemen kommen, könnt ihr das aber auch deaktivieren.
Alles in allem soll sich auf der neuen Sony-Konsole die Stabilität bei Framerate und Klarheit sowohl im Balanced- als auch im Quality-Modus verbessert.
Darüber hinaus habe man im Performance-Modus die Reaktionszeit auf die Eingaben der Spielerinnen und Spieler verbessert.
Hier ein Auszug aus den Patch Notes zu Update 1.0.13.16669 (PC) beziehungsweise 1.0.13.16615 (PS5) für Black Myth: Wukong:
New Gameplay: Challenge
- After completing the game at least once, the Destined One can find "Challenge" at any Keeper's Shrine.
- There are two types of challenge available: "Return of Rivals" and "Gauntlet of Legends".
- "Return of Rivals"
- The Destined One can challenge a former opponent to a duel, choosing from three levels of difficulty.
- If any opponents remain undefeated in the main game, the corresponding rebattle will be unavailable.
- "Gauntlet of Legends"
- The Destined One can battle against multiple opponents in succession, using customized curses to tailor the difficulty.
- This mode can be difficult, as some old opponents may surprise with new moves. Proceed with caution!
- If any opponents remain undefeated in the main game, the related gauntlet will be unavailable.
- Completing any gauntlet rewards players with new rare treasures.
- Medicine: "Glimmering Scale Pellets" and its formula;
- Drink and Soaks: "Sour Wine", "Frost-Enduring Chrysanth", and "Robust Antler";
- Curios: "Stone Tiger Tally", "Ever-Burning Palace Lantern", and "Fragment of the Ocean-Settling Pillar";
- Equipment: "Three Hill Crown";
- Weapons: "Qing Mallet", "Fanged Cyan Staff", and "Leeching Centipede Staff".
New Game Feature: Journeyer's Chart
- A remarkable one has captured these landscapes, organizing them into charts for guidance and marking.
- A Journeyer's Chart can be unlocked when the Destined One first enters Black Wind Mountain and meets the Keeper.
- Afterwards, for each new territory reached, a "Journeyer's Chart" can be purchased at the Keeper's Shrine.
New Equipment: Armor Set of Opulence
- Four special armor pieces have been crafted to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.
- After installation, all Destined Ones can claim these directly through "Trailblazer's Gift" at any Keeper's Shrine.
PS5 & PS5 Pro Support and Optimization
- PS5 Pro now supports PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). By enabling it, you can achieve a high-definition visual experience by selecting either Quality Mode or Balanced Mode in Settings.
- The system supports 120 Hz Output. When enabled in Balanced Mode, it maintains a stable 40 FPS output. If you encounter any visual anomalies, you can turn it off in PS5 Settings.
- Various scenes and boss fights have been optimized for better game performance.
- The stability of frame rates and visual clarity in both Balanced Mode and Quality Mode have been enhanced.
- The input response speed has been improved in Performance Mode.
Die restlichen Patch Notes findet ihr auf der offiziellen Webseite.