Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 zeigt Kampagnen-Gameplay im neuen Video

Während der gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live wurde Kampagnen-Gameplay zu Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gezeigt.

Und was soll man dazu noch großartig sagen? Es ist Call of Duty, wie es im Buche steht.

Eine Actionsequenz jagt die nächste

Wie ihr es kennt und erwartet, bietet auch Black Ops 6 jede Menge Action in Form von Schießereien, Verfolgungsjagden und so weiter.

Hier seht ihr das neue Gameplay:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 erscheint am 25. Oktober 2024 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One und PlayStation 4.