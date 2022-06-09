Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Erstes Gameplay stürmt eine Ölplattform

Erstes ausführliches Gameplay zu Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hat Activision am Abend während des Summer Game Fest präsentiert.

Darin ist zu sehen, wie das Team rund um den Protagonisten eine Ölplattform stürmt.

Und das, was ihr dort zu sehen bekommt, ist im Grunde das typische Call-of-Duty-Gameplay, wie ihr es kennt.

Nur eben jetzt in hübscher, mit modernerer Technik und dem ganzen Schnickschnak, der sonst noch bei einem neuen Teil hinzukommt.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 erscheint am 28. Oktober 2022 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One und PlayStation 4.