Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Erstes Gameplay stürmt eine Ölplattform

Ja, sieht nach CoD aus.
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Erstes ausführliches Gameplay zu Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hat Activision am Abend während des Summer Game Fest präsentiert.

Darin ist zu sehen, wie das Team rund um den Protagonisten eine Ölplattform stürmt.

Und das, was ihr dort zu sehen bekommt, ist im Grunde das typische Call-of-Duty-Gameplay, wie ihr es kennt.

Nur eben jetzt in hübscher, mit modernerer Technik und dem ganzen Schnickschnak, der sonst noch bei einem neuen Teil hinzukommt.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 erscheint am 28. Oktober 2022 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One und PlayStation 4.

Tags:

Über den Autor

Benjamin Jakobs Avatar

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Benjamin Jakobs ist Leitender Redakteur und seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de. Er schreibt News, Reviews, Meinungen, Artikel und Tipps. Benjamin spielt Videospiele hauptsächlich auf Konsolen. Seine Expertengebiete sind breit gefächert, von Shootern und Action-Adventures über RPGs bis hin zu Sportspielen und Rennspielen. Zu seinen Hobbys gehören Lego, Science Fiction, Bücher, Filme und Serien sowie Star Wars und Star Trek.

Kommentare

More News

Neueste Artikel