Diablo Immortal: Diese Server sind zum Launch verfügbar

Blizzards Diablo Immortal steht kurz vor dem Launch und es gibt eine Menge Server, zwischen denen ihr euch im Spiel entscheiden könnt.

Vor dem Launch des PC- und Mobile-Titels hat das Entwicklerstudio eine Liste mit Servern aus verschiedenen Regionen veröffentlicht.

Die Mehrzahl der Server entfällt dabei auf die Ost- und Westküste der USA sowie auf englischsprachige Server in Europa. Auch einige deutsche Server sind aber vorhanden.

Wer sich mit Freunden und Freundinnen abstimmen möchte, auf welchem Server man loslegt, kann also schon einmal einen Blick riskieren.

Nachfolgend zeigen wir euch die komplette Serverliste:

Region Verfügbare Server

Europe – German El'Druin

Tabri

Vizjerei

Hemlir

Segithis

Akeba

NA - West Caldesann

Kanai

Eternal Crown

Deckard Cain

Zoltun Kulle

Sand Scorpions

Stormshield

Old Growth

The Soulstones

Khalim's Will

The Gidbinn

Cult of Damnation

Purus the Decimator

Black Abyss

The Triune

Dry Steppes

Amber Blades

Halls of the Blind

Star of Azkaranth

Wailing Beast

Heart of the Oak

Crescent Moon

Call to Arms

Chains of Honor

Hand of Justice

Breath of the Dying

Pandemonium

Burning Hells

End of Days

NA - East Sin War

Prime Evils

Tree of Inifuss

Soul Siphon

Sandro the Mouth

The Malus

Iceburn Tear

The Worldstone

Helliquary

Silver Spire

Plains of Despair

Arcane Sanctuary

The Curator

The Fallen

Risen Dead

Darkening of Tristram

Greed

The Last Vestige

Meshif

Ureh

Albrecht

Lysander

Wirt

Hadriel

Mask of Jeram

Arkaine's Valor

Doombringer

Town Portal

Eternal Conflict

Europe - English Dark Exile

Arreat Summit

Sightless Eye

The Unspoken

Angiris Council

Blood Rose

The Countess

Talva Silvertongue

The Butcher

Stone of Jordan

The Void

Cathedral of Light

Archbishop Lazarus

Dark Wanderer

The Hellforge

The Ancients

Trade Consortium

Yshari Sanctum

Gharbad the Weak

The Borderlands

The Martyr

Sea of Light

Crystal Arch

Diamond Gates

Thorned Hulk

Wood Wraith

Oblivion Knight

Throne of Destruction

Stygian Fury

East Asia - Korean Rayek

Lethes

Tal Rasha

Tassi

Vataos

Daedessa

Askari

Kashya

Zaka

Sargoth

Namari

Ennead

Que-Hegan

Griswold

Harlequin Crest

Cydaea

East Asia - Japanese Ongori

Inarius

Fahir

Eskara

Lilith

Zov

Lakrii

Manoruk

Tyrael

Horadric Cube

Andariel

Zaim

SA - Portuguese Flavie

Akara

Asylla

Xul

Oza

Belial

Izilech

Jondo

Gorgothra

Elzix

SA - Spanish Mephisto

Rathma

Navair

Bul-Kathos

Viz-jaq'taar

Viz-Jun

Europe - French Skarn

Dravec

Charsi

Leoric

Ammuit

Esu

Europe - Spanish Zatham

Fara

Europe - Italian Talus'ar

Sescheron

Europe - Polish Cathan

Itherael