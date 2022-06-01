Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Diablo Immortal: Diese Server sind zum Launch verfügbar

Welchen wählt ihr?
Blizzards Diablo Immortal steht kurz vor dem Launch und es gibt eine Menge Server, zwischen denen ihr euch im Spiel entscheiden könnt.

Vor dem Launch des PC- und Mobile-Titels hat das Entwicklerstudio eine Liste mit Servern aus verschiedenen Regionen veröffentlicht.

Die Mehrzahl der Server entfällt dabei auf die Ost- und Westküste der USA sowie auf englischsprachige Server in Europa. Auch einige deutsche Server sind aber vorhanden.

Wer sich mit Freunden und Freundinnen abstimmen möchte, auf welchem Server man loslegt, kann also schon einmal einen Blick riskieren.

Nachfolgend zeigen wir euch die komplette Serverliste:

Region Verfügbare Server
Europe – German El'Druin
Tabri
Vizjerei
Hemlir
Segithis
Akeba
NA - West Caldesann
Kanai
Eternal Crown
Deckard Cain
Zoltun Kulle
Sand Scorpions
Stormshield
Old Growth
The Soulstones
Khalim's Will
The Gidbinn
Cult of Damnation
Purus the Decimator
Black Abyss
The Triune
Dry Steppes
Amber Blades
Halls of the Blind
Star of Azkaranth
Wailing Beast
Heart of the Oak
Crescent Moon
Call to Arms
Chains of Honor
Hand of Justice
Breath of the Dying
Pandemonium
Burning Hells
End of Days
NA - East Sin War
Prime Evils
Tree of Inifuss
Soul Siphon
Sandro the Mouth
The Malus
Iceburn Tear
The Worldstone
Helliquary
Silver Spire
Plains of Despair
Arcane Sanctuary
The Curator
The Fallen
Risen Dead
Darkening of Tristram
Greed
The Last Vestige
Meshif
Ureh
Albrecht
Lysander
Wirt
Hadriel
Mask of Jeram
Arkaine's Valor
Doombringer
Town Portal
Eternal Conflict
Europe - English Dark Exile
Arreat Summit
Sightless Eye
The Unspoken
Angiris Council
Blood Rose
The Countess
Talva Silvertongue
The Butcher
Stone of Jordan
The Void
Cathedral of Light
Archbishop Lazarus
Dark Wanderer
The Hellforge
The Ancients
Trade Consortium
Yshari Sanctum
Gharbad the Weak
The Borderlands
The Martyr
Sea of Light
Crystal Arch
Diamond Gates
Thorned Hulk
Wood Wraith
Oblivion Knight
Throne of Destruction
Stygian Fury
East Asia - Korean Rayek
Lethes
Tal Rasha
Tassi
Vataos
Daedessa
Askari
Kashya
Zaka
Sargoth
Namari
Ennead
Que-Hegan
Griswold
Harlequin Crest
Cydaea
East Asia - Japanese Ongori
Inarius
Fahir
Eskara
Lilith
Zov
Lakrii
Manoruk
Tyrael
Horadric Cube
Andariel
Zaim
SA - Portuguese Flavie
Akara
Asylla
Xul
Oza
Belial
Izilech
Jondo
Gorgothra
Elzix
SA - Spanish Mephisto
Rathma
Navair
Bul-Kathos
Viz-jaq'taar
Viz-Jun
Europe - French Skarn
Dravec
Charsi
Leoric
Ammuit
Esu
Europe - Spanish Zatham
Fara
Europe - Italian Talus'ar
Sescheron
Europe - Polish Cathan
Itherael
Oceania Baal
Bloodsworn

Diablo Immortal erscheint am 2. Juni 2022 für PC, iOS und Android.

