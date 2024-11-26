Die besten Black Friday Deals für Smart-TV und Gaming-TV bei Amazon & Media Markt / Saturn
Fernseher zum Zocken mit 120+ Hz, HDMI 2.1, VRR und ALLM
Wer sich gerade einen neuen Fernseher anschaffen will, hat jetzt, in der aktuellen Black Friday-Week, einen günstigen Zeitpunkt erwischt, um sich vielleicht das eine oder andere Schnäppchen zu schießen. Falls ihr also gerade auf der Suche nach den "besten Black Friday Deals für Smart-TV" bei Amazon und Media Markt / Saturn seid, die die Voraussetzungen als "brauchbarer" Gaming-Fernseher erfüllen, wollen wir euch nachfolgend ein paar interessante Modelle vorstellen, die im Black-Friday-Angebot sind.
Der Fokus liegt dabei auf Gaming-TVs für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S und / oder Gaming-PCs, die auf dem aktuellen Stand der Technik sind. Dazu gehören die üblichen Smart-TV-Funktionen, gängige HDR-Standards wie Dolby Vision / HDR 10+, eine brauchbare Lichtleistung und natürlich HDMI 2.1 mitsamt den üblichen Features, die fürs Gaming wichtig sind – also eine Bildwiederholrate von 120 Hertz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), Gaming-Mode / ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).
Gaming-TVs von Samsung
- 43/55/65/75/85 Zoll Samsung Neo QN90D für 879 € bis 3.299 € (-5 % bis 16 %) - 4K UHD, OLED, HDR10+, 144Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 55/65/75/85 Zoll Samsung Neo QN85D für 859 € bis 2.899 € (-3 % bis 9 %) - 4K UHD, OLED evo, HDR 10+, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 65 Zoll Samsung S9AD für 1.299 € (-33 %) - 4K UHD, OLED, HDR+, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 55/65/77 Zoll Samsung S85D für 899 € bis 1.999 € (-31 % bis 34 %) - 4K UHD, OLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 43/50/55/65/75/85 Zoll Samsung "The Frame" für 699 € bis 2.599 € (-10 % bis 12 %) - 4K UHD, QLED, Quantum HDR, 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1, Mattes Display, Austauschbare Rahmen
Gaming-TVs von LG
- 50/55/75/86 Zoll LG QNED86T6A für 699 € bis 2.335 € (-20 % bis 42 %) - 4K UHD, QLED, Quantum HDR 10, 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 55/65/77 Zoll LG B4ELA für 899 € bis 1.899 € (-23 % bis 25 %) - 4K UHD, OLED, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 48/55/65/77/83 Zoll LG B49LA für 744 € bis 2.299 € (-52 % bis 61 %) - 4K UHD, OLED, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 48/55/65/77/83 Zoll LG C43LA für 999 € bis 4.499 € (-33 % bis 59 %) - 4K UHD, OLED evo, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 42/48/55/75/86 Zoll LG C31LA für 799 € bis 2.899 € (-7 % bis 53 %) - 4K UHD, OLED evo, HDR 10 Pro, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
Gaming-TVs von Sony
- 55/65/77 Zoll Sony BRAVIA 8 XR80 für 1.555 € bis 2.999 € (-25 %) - 4K UHD, OLED, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 65/75/85 Zoll Sony BRAVIA 7 XR70 für 1.666 € bis 2.352 € (-25 % bis 30 %) - 4K UHD, QLED, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 55/65/77 Zoll Sony BRAVIA KD-X85L für 799 € bis 1.349 € (-9 % bis 20 %) - 4K UHD, LED, HDR, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
Gaming-TVs von Hisense / TCL
- 55/65/75/85/100 Zoll Hisense E7NQ Pro für 449 € bis 1.299 € (-10 % bis 28 %) - 4K UHD, QLED, Total HDR, Dolby Vision IQ Atmos, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 55/65/85 Zoll Hisense U7KQ für 569 € bis 1.699 € (-43 % bis 48 %) - 4K UHD, Mini LED, Dolby Vision, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 55/65 Zoll Hisense U77HQ für 669 € bis 749 € (-32 % bis 44 %) - 4K UHD, LED, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 50/55/65/75/85/98 Zoll TCL QM8B für 499 € bis 2.279 € (-11 % bis 38 %) - 4K UHD, QD-Mini LED, HDR Premium 1300nits, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 55/65/75/85/98 Zoll TCL T8B für 449 € bis 1.749 € (-14 % bis 27 %) - 4K UHD, QLED, HDR Pro, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
Gaming-TVs von Philips
- 42/48/55/65/77 Zoll Philips OLED809 für 1.199 € bis 3.059 € (-19 % bis 35 %) - 4K UHD, OLED, HDR, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 55/65 Zoll Philips PML9009 für 769 € bis 1.099 € (-31 % bis 36 %) - 4K UHD, QLED, HDR 10, 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 48/55 Zoll Philips OLED759 für 899 € (-29 % bis 38 %) - 4K UHD, OLED, HDR, 120Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1
- 43/50/55/65 Zoll Philips PUS8909 für 633 € bis 1.044 € (-3 % bis 30 %) - 4K UHD, LED, HDR 10+, 144Hz, VRR, HFR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1