Wer sich gerade einen neuen Fernseher anschaffen will, hat jetzt, in der aktuellen Black Friday-Week, einen günstigen Zeitpunkt erwischt, um sich vielleicht das eine oder andere Schnäppchen zu schießen. Falls ihr also gerade auf der Suche nach den "besten Black Friday Deals für Smart-TV" bei Amazon und Media Markt / Saturn seid, die die Voraussetzungen als "brauchbarer" Gaming-Fernseher erfüllen, wollen wir euch nachfolgend ein paar interessante Modelle vorstellen, die im Black-Friday-Angebot sind.

Der Fokus liegt dabei auf Gaming-TVs für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S und / oder Gaming-PCs, die auf dem aktuellen Stand der Technik sind. Dazu gehören die üblichen Smart-TV-Funktionen, gängige HDR-Standards wie Dolby Vision / HDR 10+, eine brauchbare Lichtleistung und natürlich HDMI 2.1 mitsamt den üblichen Features, die fürs Gaming wichtig sind – also eine Bildwiederholrate von 120 Hertz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), Gaming-Mode / ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

Gaming-TVs von Samsung

Gaming-TVs von LG

Gaming-TVs von Sony

Gaming-TVs von Hisense / TCL

Gaming-TVs von Philips