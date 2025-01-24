Dragon Age The Veilguard: Schluss nach Patch 5? BioWare veröffentlicht wohl keine weiteren großen Updates mehr für sein Rollenspiel und zieht weiter

BioWare wird wohl keine weiteren großen Updates mehr für Dragon Age: The Veilguard mehr veröffentlichen.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Genre: Rollenspiel

Plattform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 31. Oktober 2024

Entwickler / Publisher: BioWare / Electronic Arts

Das deuten jedenfalls die Patch Notes zu dem in dieser Woche veröffentlichten Patch 5 für das Rollenspiel an.

Zufrieden mit Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Wir danken euch allen, dass ihr Dragon Age: The Veilguard gespielt habt", heißt es. "Wir waren sehr zufrieden mit der Stabilität des Spiels bei der Veröffentlichung und hoffen, dass euch unsere Quality-of-Life-Patches seither gefallen haben."

"Da das Spiel nun stabil ist, werden weiterhin etwaige Game-Breaking-Bugs im Blick behalten, sollten diese auftreten. Dareth shiral!"

"Dareth shiral!" steht hier für eine Verabschiedung in Elfensprache und bedeutet so viel wie "Lebewohl" oder "Gute Reise".

In dieser Woche hatte Publisher Electronic Arts mitgeteilt, dass Dragon Age: The Veilguard, aber vor allem EA Sports FC 25 nicht die Erwartungen des Unternehmens erfüllt haben.

Nach Angaben des Publishers hatten sich bis zum Ende des Jahres 2024 rund 1,5 Millionen Spielerinnen und Spieler mit Dragon Age: The Veilguard beschäftigt, was in etwa der Hälfte der Erwartungen entsprach.

Da Dragon Age: The Veilguard in einem ziemlich stabilen Zustand ist und BioWare keine DLC veröffentlicht, ist die Entwicklung des Spiels nun wohl größtenteils abgeschlossen. Fans hatten zwar noch auf Dinge wie einen New Game Plus-Modus gehofft, diese wird es aber wohl nicht geben

Hier die Patch Notes zu Patch 5 für Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Quality of Life Changes

Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels.

Bug Fixes