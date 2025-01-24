Dragon Age The Veilguard: Schluss nach Patch 5? BioWare veröffentlicht wohl keine weiteren großen Updates mehr für sein Rollenspiel und zieht weiter
BioWare wird allem Anschein nach keine weiteren großen Updates für Dragon Age: The Veilguard veröffentlichen.
BioWare wird wohl keine weiteren großen Updates mehr für Dragon Age: The Veilguard mehr veröffentlichen.
Das deuten jedenfalls die Patch Notes zu dem in dieser Woche veröffentlichten Patch 5 für das Rollenspiel an.
Zufrieden mit Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Wir danken euch allen, dass ihr Dragon Age: The Veilguard gespielt habt", heißt es. "Wir waren sehr zufrieden mit der Stabilität des Spiels bei der Veröffentlichung und hoffen, dass euch unsere Quality-of-Life-Patches seither gefallen haben."
"Da das Spiel nun stabil ist, werden weiterhin etwaige Game-Breaking-Bugs im Blick behalten, sollten diese auftreten. Dareth shiral!"
"Dareth shiral!" steht hier für eine Verabschiedung in Elfensprache und bedeutet so viel wie "Lebewohl" oder "Gute Reise".
In dieser Woche hatte Publisher Electronic Arts mitgeteilt, dass Dragon Age: The Veilguard, aber vor allem EA Sports FC 25 nicht die Erwartungen des Unternehmens erfüllt haben.
Nach Angaben des Publishers hatten sich bis zum Ende des Jahres 2024 rund 1,5 Millionen Spielerinnen und Spieler mit Dragon Age: The Veilguard beschäftigt, was in etwa der Hälfte der Erwartungen entsprach.
Da Dragon Age: The Veilguard in einem ziemlich stabilen Zustand ist und BioWare keine DLC veröffentlicht, ist die Entwicklung des Spiels nun wohl größtenteils abgeschlossen. Fans hatten zwar noch auf Dinge wie einen New Game Plus-Modus gehofft, diese wird es aber wohl nicht geben
Hier die Patch Notes zu Patch 5 für Dragon Age: The Veilguard:
Quality of Life Changes
- Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Rook could only flirt with Lucanis in a specific conversation.
- Fixed an issue with the Regrets of The Dread Wolf quest not triggering properly or stopping Rook with an invisible wall in the Crossroads.
- Fixed a blocking issue with a puzzle in the Converged City area of the Crossroads.
- Fixed an issue with the “Imperium’s Resolve” armor causing negative damage instead of the intended zero fire, cold, necrotic, and electric damage.
- Fixed excessive clipping on Taash’s “Rivain’s Legacy” armor.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some Rooks from changing the runes on their lyrium dagger.
- Fixed an issue with the Medium Armor Mastery skill for Warriors.
- Fixed a spot on Rivain’s beach where Rook could get stuck in a cycle of drowning, never to be pulled out of the water by their companions.
- Fixed a typo on a note Rook can find in Dock Town.
- Fixed an issue that caused photo mode screenshots to be noticeably worse quality when HDR was turned to “On.”
- Fixed an issue that was causing the photo mode screenshot location to still be shown on screen.
- Fixed an issue that caused the fireflies in the opening area of the Crossroads to flicker at an alarming rate on specific settings.
- Fixed a lighting issue in one of the conversations with the whole team in the Lighthouse.
- Fixed an issue in the Mirror of Transformation that blocked players from zooming in and out with the mouse scroll wheel.
- Fixed an issue where the Objective Marker Visibility was not updated when the exploration preset was changed with the other options in the Exploration sub-category.
- Some adjustments to the game credits.