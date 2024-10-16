EA Sports FC 25: Title Update 3 ist riesig und jetzt zum Download verfügbar

Das dritte Title Update für Electronic Arts' Fußballspiel EA Sports FC 25 ist jetzt zum Download verfügbar.

Zumindest gilt das schon mal für die PS4- und Xbox-One-Versionen des Spiels.

EA Sports FC 25: Title Update 3 bald auch auf anderen Plattformen

Mit der Veröffentlichung von Title Update 3 auf PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC und Nintendo Switch ist "bald" zu rechnen.

Die offiziellen Patch Notes zeigen jedenfalls eine ganze Menge Änderungen, die unter anderem das Gameplay betreffen.

Unter anderem hat man etwa die Breite der Verteidigerlinie erhöht, wenn ihr eine Formation mit fünf Verteidigern einsetzen.

Ebenso wurde an der Entscheidungsfindung der KI gearbeitet, wenn es darum geht, Vorstöße in den offenen Raum zu wagen. Weitere KI-Verbesserungen betreffen das Erkennen von Abseitsstellungen, ebenso sollten beim Spielaufbau nun Pässe statt Dribblings Priorität haben.

Nachfolgend lest ihr einen Auszug aus den Patch Notes, den umfangreichen Rest könnt ihr über den obigen Link finden.

Gameplay:

Made the following changes:

Reduced accuracy of First Time Lobbed Through Passes including when performed at extreme angles.

This change is most noticeable for players with high passing Attributes.

Greatly reduced potential accuracy of Trivelas.

Greatly increased width of the defensive line for 5 defender formations.

Reduced potential accuracy of Driven Passes.

Increased the frequency of attacking runs for AI players in the following roles: Shadow Striker, Inside Forward Attack, Inside Forward Roaming, Wide Playmaker Attack, and Wingbacks in scenarios with open space ahead of them.

Improved AI player decision making when considering diagonal runs into open space, and when considering runs into nearby open space.

Improved accuracy of shots taken in situations where the player is not being pressured and generally has a clear line of sight on goal, including 1 on 1 situations and open goals.

Improved AI Center Back decision making when attempting to provide a safe option for a pass.

Improved AI player recognition of offside situations.

The CPU AI will look to further prioritize passing during build up play instead of dribbling.

Reduced the speed of some slide tackling animations.

Slightly increased clearance accuracy.

Reduced Ground Pass and Through Pass ball velocity in wet weather.

EA Sports FC 25 ist seit dem 27. September 2024 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erhältlich.