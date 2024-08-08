Elden Ring: Neuer Patch V1.13.2 sagt Bugs den Kampf an
Elden Ring macht sein Ding.
Bandai Namco und FromSoftware haben noch einen Patch für Elden Ring veröffentlicht. Hierbei handelt es sich um einen Hotfix für alle Plattformen.
Elden Ring Patch 1.13.2 ist da
Die Kleinigkeit zum Herunterladen heißt Update 1.13.2 und bringt sofort einige Bugfixes mit sich. Das hilft euch auf PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series und Xbox One. Die offiziellen Patch-Notizen könnt ihr auf der offiziellen Website nachlesen oder einfach im nächsten Abschnitt anschauen.
Hier sind alle Fehlerbehebungen dieses Patches:
- Fixed a bug which caused the Death status ailment from the Skill "Death Flare" to be applied to the Skill "Deadly Poison Spray".
- Fixed a bug that caused the power of some attacks used by the NPC "Red Bear" to be higher than intended.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from invading other players' worlds in some areas of Scadu Altus under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Cooperative multiplayer in some areas of Scadu Altus with no area bosses present.
- Fixes to adjustments regarding Revered Spirit Ash Blessing and some spirits introduced in App Ver. 1.13 App Ver. 1.13/Regulation Ver. 1.13.1
- Fixed a bug where summoned spirits were not correctly receiving the attack power and damage negation increase effect from Revered Spirit Ash Blessing.
- Fixed a bug in which the amount of status increase in the following spirits was different than expected.