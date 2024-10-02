Elden Ring: Patch 1.15 verbessert Performance und entledigt sich einiger Bugs

Entwickler FromSoftware hat den nächsten Patch für Elden Rings im Gepäck. Dieser wird das Actionspiel und seine Erweiterung Shadow of the Erdtree auf PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Serie X und S sowie PC verbessern. Diesmal gibt es für den Titel aus dem Jahr 2022 keine großen Balance-Änderungen, vielmehr konzentriert sich das japanische Studio erneut auf Performance und Bugfixes.

Elden Ring patcht sich noch besser

Elden Ring ist eines der wohl erfolgreichsten Spiele der letzten Jahre. Nicht umsonst sprechen wir sogar zwei Jahre dem Release noch regelmäßig über das Soulslike. Ein weiteres gutes Indiz dafür ist, dass sich Elden Ring bisher 25 Millionen Mal verkauft hat - der DLC Shadow of the Erdtree schaffte in drei Tagen unglaubliche fünf Millionen Verkäufe.

Die neuen Patch-Notizen wurden, wie immer, von Publisher Bandai Namco veröffentlicht. Hier könnt ihr sie nachlesen:

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where the cutscene that plays when entering the Shadow Keep Church District would play again when re-entering the area.

Fixed a bug where some of the Golem Fist weapon attacks would not deal damage when the player was affected by certain special effects.

Fixed a bug where the Golem Fist weapon one-handed heavy attack power was lower than expected.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns incantation from being cast when used in quick succession.

Fixed a bug where the Smithing Talisman effect did not apply to some weapons’ throwing attacks.

Fixed a bug that prevented the use of ashes in some areas of the Scadutree Avatar battle arena.

Fixed a bug where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight would sometimes perform unexpected actions when interacting with objects in the battle area.

Fixed a bug that allowed Skills to be used in incorrect combinations with Weapons under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused unexpected rendering and behavior of some enemies under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where some sound effects did not play correctly.

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes.

Further fixes were added to the game’s end credits.

Performance-Verbesserungen