Fortnite: Kommt in Kapitel 6 endlich eine japanische Karte? Es sieht ganz danach aus!

EXCLUSIVE: Chapter 6 Season 1 will be themed around Samurais and Japanese Mythology. I know this has been rumored for a while, so I want to confirm it once in for all.



Biomes on the map include:



- "Shrine"

- Rivers

- Plains

- Farmland

- Forest



(via me & @Loolo_WRLD) pic.twitter.com/CMOvlM917U