Hofft ihr auf ein Remake von Final Fantasy 7: Dirge of Cerberus? Es sieht schlecht aus

Famitsu's new interview for FF7 Rebirth on 7/7 with Nomura and Kitase has big info:



-The game is presumably releasing ~Dec. 2023🤯

-Nomura wants players to enjoy CCFF7R & FF7 EC and connect them to the trilogy 🤯

-Zack is a key character to FF7 Rebirth🤯



Here's my translation! pic.twitter.com/hlsu5MAo8t