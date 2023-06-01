Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 könnt ihr jetzt als Pure Fire Edition und Standard Edition vorbestellen
Für fast alle Systeme.
Das frisch angekündigte Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 ist bereits bei Amazon in zwei Varianten vorbestellbar.
Einmal haben wir die Standard Edition des Spiels und einmal die 10 Euro teurere Pure Fire Edition.
Letztere bringt ein paar Boni mit sich: Twin Mill mit exkl. Lackierung, Rust und Fast Pack DLC, Unstoppables Pack DLC, Speed Kings Pack DLC und Just a Scratch Pack DLC.
Hier kommt ihr direkt zu den einzelnen Produktseiten:
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 bringt mehr als 130 Fahrzeuge mit sich, darunter erstmals ATVs und Motorräder. Ebenso gibt’s neue Features und eine umfassendere Kampagne.
Die Fortsetzung wird am 19. Oktober 2023 für PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht.