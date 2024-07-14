Gibt es Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess im Xbox Game Pass?

Kann man Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess im Game Pass spielen? Bei manchen Spielen ist das durchaus eine berechtigte Frage. Mitunter landen auch Spiele von Drittanbietern direkt zum Launch im Game Pass.

Wie verhält es sich nun also bei Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess? Hier haben wir gute Neuigkeiten für euch!

Kommt Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess zum Launch in den Game Pass?

Ja, ihr könnt Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess direkt zur Veröffentlichung des Spiels im Game Pass spielen. Das gilt sowohl für Xbox Series X/S und Xbox One als auch für den PC.

Wenn euch das Spiel also interessiert, ihr aber nicht sicher seid, ob es etwas für euch ist, könnt ihr damit mal reinschnuppern.

Wie lange Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess dann im Game Pass verfügbar bleibt, ist allerdings nicht bekannt.

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess erscheint am 19. Juli 2024 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One und PlayStation 4!