Wie viel Platz brauchst du für Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess? So groß ist der Download!
So viel Platz braucht ihr.
Wie groß ist der Download von Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess? Manche modernen Spiele sprengen heute buchstäblich eure Festplatte mit ihrem Bedarf an Speicherplatz, aber es gibt gute Nachrichten.
Bei Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess verhält sich das deutlich anders und der Speicherplatzbedarf fällt vergleichsweise moderat aus. Capcom hat wohl einmal mehr gut optimiert.
So viel Speicherplatz benötigt Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Im Microsoft Store wird angegeben, dass das Spiel auf Xbox Series X/S und Xbox One rund 17,09 GB Speicherplatz benötigt.
Auf der PlayStation 5 sind es demnach 16,77 GB, während die PS4-Version lediglich 9,62 GB beansprucht.
Auch auf dem PC soll es nicht großartig anders sein. Den PC-Anforderungen von Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess zufolge braucht ihr dort rund 16 GB.
Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess erscheint am 19. Juli 2024 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One und PlayStation 4!