Meta Quest Gaming Showcase: Bulletstorm, Assassin's Creed Nexus, Powerwash Simulator - Alle Ankündigungen
Neues Futter für euer VR-Headset.
Am Abend fand der Meta Quest Gaming Showcase statt und im Zuge dessen wurden verschiedene neue Spiele für das brandneue Meta Quest 3 sowie das Meta Quest 2 und Pro angekündigt.
Darunter sind neue Spiele, bekannte Marken wie Assassin's Creed und auch ein Klassiker kommt zu Meta Quest.
Welche Spiele sind in Arbeit?
Während des Showcase wurden die folgenden Spiele angekündigt:
- Samba De Amigo: Party Central (Herbst 2023)
- I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine (2023)
- Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
- UNDERDOGS
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (Herbst 2023)
- NFL PRO ERA (2023)
- Racket Club
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice (Herbst 2023)
- Dungeons of Eternity (2023)
- The 7th Guest
- Arizona Sunshine 2 (2023)
- Stranger Things VR (Winter 2023)
- Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable (Winter 2023)
- Bulletstorm VR (2023)
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR (2023, voller Reveal bei Ubisoft Forward am 12. Juni 2023)
- PowerWash Simulator VR (2023)
- We Are One (Ab sofort erhältlich)
- Demeo Battles (Ab sofort erhältlich)
- Onward - Update 1.11 (Sommer 2023)
- Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game - Fleet Expansion (Ab sofort erhältlich)
- Death Game Hotel
- Little Cities - Sandbox Update (Juni 2023)
- No More Rainbows (Ab sofort erhältlich)
- Asgard's Wrath 2
Nachfolgend könnt ihr euch den Showcase in Gänze anschauen: