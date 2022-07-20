Mit diesen Castlevania-Angeboten auf der Xbox stillt ihr euren Blutdurst

Mit diesen Castlevania-Angeboten auf der Xbox stillt ihr euren BlutdurstAltes und noch Älteres.
Im Rahmen der aktuellen Deals with Gold könnt ihr euch im Microsoft Store mehrere Castlevania-Spiele günstiger für die Xbox sichern.
Je nach Titel spart ihr dabei mal mehr, mal weniger Geld. Ersparnisse von 33 bis 80 Prozent sind möglich.
Zu den Angeboten gehören unter anderem zwei aktuelle Sammlungen von Konami. Die Castlevania Advance Collection gibt es für 13,39 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, die Castlevania Anniversary Collection für 3,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro.
Auch andere klassische Titel der Reihe sind im Angebot. Günstiger bekommt ihr Castlevania: Lords of Shadow für 6,59 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 für 12,49 Euro statt 49,99 Euro, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD für 3,59 Euro statt 14,39 Euro und Castlevania: SOTN für 3,13 Euro statt 9,49 Euro.