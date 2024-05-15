Neu im Xbox Game Pass: Hellblade 2 ist nur der Anfang einer großartigen Spielewelle

Neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass wurden enthüllt. Dass Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II nächste Woche erscheint, wissen viele von euch bestimmt schon, aber der neue Titel von Ninja Theory ist nicht der einzige Kracher der bald ins Abo kommt.

Kein schlechter Monat, dieser Mai

Bereits gestern kam Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons in den Game Pass, im Laufe der Woche gesellen sich Chants of Sennaar, EA Sports NHL 24 und Immortals of Aveum dazu.

Ab nächster Woche könnt ihr dann endlich Hellblade 2 spielen. Im Mai folgen dann Galacticare, Hauntii, Moving Out 2, Humanity und Lords of the Fallen. Im Juni könnt ihr euch auf Firework und Rolling Hills freuen.

Hier ist die Liste aller Spiele, die in den nächsten Tagen und Wochen für Xbox, PC oder Cloud in den Game Pass kommen:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – 14. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

– 14. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC) Chants of Sennaar – 15. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

– 15. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC) EA Sports NHL 24 – 16. Mai (Cloud)

– 16. Mai (Cloud) Immortals of Aveum – 16. Mai (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series)

– 16. Mai (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – 21. Mai (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series)

– 21. Mai (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series) Galacticare – 23. Mai (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series)

– 23. Mai (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series) Hauntii – 23. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

– 23. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC) Moving Out 2 – 28. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

– 28. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC) Humanity – 30. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

– 30. Mai (Cloud, Konsole, PC) Lords of the Fallen – 30. Mai (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series)

– 30. Mai (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series) Firework – 4. Juni (PC)

– 4. Juni (PC) Rolling Hills – 4. Juni (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

Wie immer verlassen uns auch wieder einige Spiele. Diese sind Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Farworld Pioneers, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, Pac-man Museum Plus, Little Witch in the Woods und Railway Empire II. Sie alle könnt ihr nur noch bis zum 31. Mai spielen.