Ninja Gaiden 2 Black: Neues Update bringt von Fans gewünschte Features - Jetzt mit New Game Plus und Fotomodus - Alle Patch Notes

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black hat ein großes Update mit neuen Features erhalten.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Genre: Action

Plattform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 23. Januar 2025

Entwickler / Publisher: Koei Tecmo / Koei Tecmo

Team Ninja ergänzt das Spiel damit um einen New-Game-Plus-Modus sowie um einen Fotomodus.

Neue Features im Update für Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Mit New Game Plus ist es möglich, ein neues Spiel auf einem Schwierigkeitsgrad zu beginnen, den ihr zuvor bereits abgeschlossen habt. Dabei behaltet ihr all eure Waffen und Ninpo Spells, wenngleich diese auf Level 1 zurückgesetzt werden.

Darüber hinaus findet ihr in den In-Game-Optionen nun einen Fotomodus. Innerhalb eines bestimmten Bereichs könnt ihr dabei die Kamera bewegen und Screenshots der aktuellen Szene machen.

Neu hinzugekommen ist außerdem die Möglichkeit, auf Wunsch in den Einstellungen eine neue Option zu aktivieren, durch die die Projektilwaffe auf eurem Rücken nicht mehr angezeigt wird.

Weitere Probleme werden behoben

Ansonsten gibt es auch noch eine Reihe von Bugfixes und Anpassungen, zum Beispiel wurden in den Kapiteln acht und elf die Gesundheitspunkte der Feinde reduziert.

In den Kapiteln 13 und 14 hat man wiederum die Zahl der Feinde erhöht, ebenso wurde der Schaden von einigen von Ayanes Angriffen erhöht.

Nach dem Release hatte sich auch Digital Foundry das Spiel näher angeschaut. Man kam zu dem Schluss, dass es nicht perfekt sei, aber technisch dennoch die bisher beste Version.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black 1.0.7.0 Patch Notes

Nachfolgend lest ihr alle Patch Notes im Detail:

Additional Content:

New Game+: Added the ability to begin a new game on a difficulty level you have previously cleared with the weapons and Ninpo you obtained in your previous playthrough already unlocked. When starting a new game this way, your weapons and Ninpo will be reverted to level 1.

Photo Mode: Added Photo Mode to the in-game Options Menu. You can move the camera around within a set limit to take screenshots.

Ability to Hide Projectile Weapon: Added a "Show Projectile Weapon" option under "Game Settings" in the Options Menu, which allows you to hide your projectile weapon while it is carried on your back.

Adjustments:

Lowered the HP of enemies in Ch. 8, "City of the Fallen Goddess"

Lowered the HP of enemies in Ch. 11, "Night in the City of Water"

Raised the number of enemies in Ch. 13, "The Temple of Sacrifice"

Raised the number of enemies in Ch. 14, "A Tempered Gravestone"

Raised the damage dealt by some of Ayane's attacks.

Bug Fixes: