PlayStation Store: Die beliebtesten Spiele im April 2022

PlayStation Store: Die beliebtesten Spiele im April 2022Die Macht ist stark.
Welche Spiele waren auf den PlayStation-Plattformen im April 2022 besonders beliebt? PlayStation hat nun die offiziellen Download-Charts für den Monat veröffentlicht.
Sowohl auf PlayStation 5 als auch auf PlayStation 4 konnte sich in Europa Lego Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga den Spitzenplatz sichern.
Der neueste Teil der Lego-Star-Wars-Reihe konnte sich somit gegen namhafte Konkurrenten wie Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077 und Gran Turismo 7 durchsetzen.
Nachfolgend seht ihr, welche Spiele in Europa am meisten gefragt waren:
PlayStation 5
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Elden Ring
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Gran Turismo 7
- WWE 2K22
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- F1 2021
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Among Us
- It Takes Two
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- NBA 2K22
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Far Cry 6
- Metro Exodus
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- The Elder Scrolls Online
PlayStation 4
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Elden Ring
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tekken 7
- F1 2021
- Little Nightmares
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- The Crew 2
- The Last of Us Part II
- NBA 2K22
- Among Us
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- A Way Out
- Need for Speed Heat
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Monopoly Plus
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- WWE 2K22
PlayStation VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Moss: Book II
- Batman: Arkham VR
- VR Ping Pong Pro
- Superhot VR
- Stride
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Swordsman VR
- Wanderer
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Fortnite
- eFootball 2022
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rec Room
- Rocket League
- Genshin Impact
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2