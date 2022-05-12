Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

PlayStation Store: Die beliebtesten Spiele im April 2022

Die Macht ist stark.
Veröffentlicht am

Welche Spiele waren auf den PlayStation-Plattformen im April 2022 besonders beliebt? PlayStation hat nun die offiziellen Download-Charts für den Monat veröffentlicht.

Sowohl auf PlayStation 5 als auch auf PlayStation 4 konnte sich in Europa Lego Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga den Spitzenplatz sichern.

Der neueste Teil der Lego-Star-Wars-Reihe konnte sich somit gegen namhafte Konkurrenten wie Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077 und Gran Turismo 7 durchsetzen.

Nachfolgend seht ihr, welche Spiele in Europa am meisten gefragt waren:

PlayStation 5

  1. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Cyberpunk 2077
  4. Gran Turismo 7
  5. WWE 2K22
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  7. F1 2021
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Among Us
  10. It Takes Two
  11. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
  12. NBA 2K22
  13. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  14. Horizon Forbidden West
  15. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  16. Far Cry 6
  17. Metro Exodus
  18. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  19. FIFA 22
  20. The Elder Scrolls Online

PlayStation 4

  1. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Minecraft
  4. Elden Ring
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. Tekken 7
  7. F1 2021
  8. Little Nightmares
  9. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  10. The Crew 2
  11. The Last of Us Part II
  12. NBA 2K22
  13. Among Us
  14. Horizon Zero Dawn
  15. A Way Out
  16. Need for Speed Heat
  17. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  18. Monopoly Plus
  19. Batman: Arkham Knight
  20. WWE 2K22

PlayStation VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Moss: Book II
  4. Batman: Arkham VR
  5. VR Ping Pong Pro
  6. Superhot VR
  7. Stride
  8. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  9. Swordsman VR
  10. Wanderer

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Fortnite
  2. eFootball 2022
  3. Apex Legends
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Rec Room
  6. Rocket League
  7. Genshin Impact
  8. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
  9. Brawlhalla
  10. Destiny 2

