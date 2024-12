Pokémon GO: Am 29.Dezember 2024 ist Charged Embers Hatch Day – erhöhte Shiny-Chancen und exklusive Boni!

Things are heating up for an electrifying Hatch Day! 🔥⚡️



Elekid and Magby will hatch from 2 km Eggs on December 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. #PokemonGOhttps://t.co/9Lj9VHACN1 pic.twitter.com/0vrIf2QUnh