Wow, Amazon schenkt dir im Oktober 28 PC-Spiele! Darunter sind Doom Eternal, BioShock Remastered

Amazon hat eine ganze Reihe an Spielen enthüllt, die ihr euch in diesem Monat ohne weitere Kosten via Prime Gaming sichern könnt.

Voraussetzung dafür ist, dass ihr ein Abonnement von Amazon Prime habt.

Zahlreiche Spiele bei Prime Gaming geschenkt

Zu den Highlights in diesem Monat zählen unter anderem id Softwares Shooter Doom Eternal, der RPG-Shooter BioShock Remastered, das Action-Adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence sowie das Horrorspiel Scorn.

Aktuell sind bereits folgende Titel für euch verfügbar:

Hive Jump 2: Survivors [GOG-Code]

SCARF [Amazon Games App]

Tomb Raider: Legend [GOG-Code]

The Eternal Cylinder [Epic Games Store]

Spirit of the North [Epic Games Store]

No Straight Roads [Epic Games Store]

BioShock Remastered [GOG-Code]

DOOM Eternal [PC via Microsoft Store Code]

DreadOut 2 [Amazon Games App]

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition [Epic Games Store]

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show [Epic Games Store]

The Gap [Amazon Games App]

Weitere neue Spiele kommen dann an drei weiteren Tagen im Oktober hinzu, genauer gesagt am 17. Oktober, am 24. Oktober und am 31. Oktober.

Hier das weitere Programm des Monats:

Ab 17. Oktober 2024:

Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets [Legacy Games Code]

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness [Amazon Games App]

Through the Darkest of Times [Amazon Games App]

Killing Floor 2 [Epic Games Store]

Zombies Ate My Neighbors und Ghoul Patrol [Amazon Games App]

Ab 24. Oktober 2024:

Pumpkin Jack [GOG-Code]

The Gunk [GOG-Code]

STASIS: BONE TOTEM [Epic Games Store]

Gargoyles Remastered [Amazon Games App]

Monster Train [GOG-Code]

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes [Epic Games Store]

Ab 31. Oktober 2024:

A Plague Tale: Innocence [GOG-Code]

Death's Door [Epic Games Store]

Haunted Hotel: Personal Nightmare Collector's Edition [Amazon Games App]

Scorn [GOG-Code]

Coromon [GOG-Code]

Wenn ihr ein Abonnement von Amazon Prime habt, könnt ihr die jeweiligen Codes für die Spiele bei Prime Gaming abrufen.