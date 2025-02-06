Kostenlose Spiele bei Amazon: Im Februar bekommt ihr Wolfenstein, BioShock Infinite und noch vieles mehr umsonst
Am Abend hat Amazon bestätigt, welche Spiele ihr im Februar mit einem Prime-Abo im Februar 2025 kostenlos bekommen könnt.
Amazon hat bekannt gegeben, welche Spiele ihr euch im Februar 2025 kostenlos mit einem Amazon-Prime-Abo sichern.
Mit dabei sind in diesem Monat unter anderem bekannte Titel wie Wolfenstein: Youngblood, der Director's Cut von Deus Ex: Human Revolution und die Complete Edition von BioShock Infinite.
Die Gratis-Games im Februar bei Prime Gaming
Je nach Spiel bekommt ihr einen bestimmten Code, den ihr dann auf Plattformen wie GOG oder im Epic Games Store einlösen könnt. Manchmal ist ein Spiel auch über die Amazon Games App verfügbar.
Insgesamt sind es im Februar 20 Spiele, die ihr euch bei Prime Gaming ohne weitere Zusatzkosten sichern könnt.
Nachfolgend zeigen wir euch alle neuen Titel des Monats im Überblick:
- Jetzt verfügbar: BioShock Infinite Complete Edition [GOG Code]
- Jetzt verfügbar: Surf World Series [Amazon Games App]
- Jetzt verfügbar: AK-xolotl: Together [Epic Games Store]
- Jetzt verfügbar: Sands of Aura [Epic Games Store]
- Jetzt verfügbar The Talos Principle: Gold Edition [GOG Code]
- 13. Februar 2025: Stunt Kite Party [Amazon Games App]
- 13. Februar 2025: The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone [GOG Code]
- 13. Februar 2025: Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Epic Games Store]
- 13. Februar 2025: Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior [Epic Games Store]
- 13. Februar 2025: Dark Sky [GOG Code]
- 20. Februar 2025: Wolfenstein: Youngblood [Xbox und PC via Microsoft Store Code]
- 20. Februar 2025: El Hijo – A Wild West Tale [Epic Games Store]
- 20. Februar 2025: Colt Canyon [GOG Code]
- 20. Februar 2025: Republic of Jungle [Epic Games Store]
- 20. Februar 2025: Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts Collector's Edition [Legacy Games Code]
- 27. Februar 2025: Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut [GOG Code]
- 27. Februar 2025: Night Reverie [Amazon Games App]
- 27. Februar 2025: Sine Mora EX [Amazon Games App]
- 27. Februar 2025: Redemption Reapers [Epic Games Store]
- 27. Februar 2025: Yes, Your Grace [GOG Code]