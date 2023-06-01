Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

PS Plus Spiele für Juni bestätigt: Diese 3 Games bekommt ihr für PS5 und PS4

Sportlich in die Zeit der Dinos.

PS Plus Spiele für Juni bestätigt: Diese 3 Games bekommt ihr für PS5 und PS4.
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Sony hat die neuen PlayStation-Plus-Spiele für den Monat Juni bestätigt.

Wie gewohnt bekommt ihr mit PlayStation Plus Essential wieder drei neue Games im neuen Monat.

PlayStation Plus im Juni

Alle drei neuen Spiele sind diesmal sowohl nativ auf PlayStation 5 als auch auf PlayStation 4 verfügbar.

Mit PS Plus Essential bekommt ihr im Juni:

Bis zum 5. Juni 2023 könnt ihr wiederum noch die Titel aus dem Monat Mai abholen: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 sowie Descenders.

