PS Plus Spiele für Juni bestätigt: Diese 3 Games bekommt ihr für PS5 und PS4
Sportlich in die Zeit der Dinos.
Sony hat die neuen PlayStation-Plus-Spiele für den Monat Juni bestätigt.
Wie gewohnt bekommt ihr mit PlayStation Plus Essential wieder drei neue Games im neuen Monat.
PlayStation Plus im Juni
Alle drei neuen Spiele sind diesmal sowohl nativ auf PlayStation 5 als auch auf PlayStation 4 verfügbar.
Mit PS Plus Essential bekommt ihr im Juni:
- NBA 2K23 (PS4/PS5)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Trek to Yomi (PS4/PS5)
Bis zum 5. Juni 2023 könnt ihr wiederum noch die Titel aus dem Monat Mai abholen: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 sowie Descenders.