PS5 Pro-Patches für Spider-Man 2 und Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart veröffentlicht - Neue Modi, neue Optionen
Insomniac hat PlayStation 5 Pro-Patches für die beiden Spiele Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart und Spider-Man 2 veröffentlicht, die neue Grafikmodi umfassen.
Insomniacs Open-World-Action-Adventure Marvel's Spider-Man 2 mag zwar keine Story-DLCs erhalten, dafür ist der PS5 Pro-Patch für das Spiel nun zum Download verfügbar.
Das Gleiche gilt im Übrigen auch für Insomniacs Action-Adventure Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Beide Titel sind somit schon vorab auf Sonys neue Konsole vorbereitet.
Spider-Man und Ratchet & Clank bereit für die PS5 Pro
Beide Updates bringen jeweils neue Grafikmodi und außerdem neue Einstellungen für die Grafkoptionen mit sich.
Bei Spider-Man 2 gibt es etwa den Performance Pro-Modus, der standardmäßig auf der PS5 Pro eingestellt ist. Dieser zielt auf 60 fps ab und nutzt dabei die Bildqualität des normalen Fidelity-Modus und zugleich PSSR. Ebenso sind alle Raytracing-Features aktiviert.
Mehr Details seht ihr im Fidelity Pro-Modus bei 30 fps, etwa stellenweise mehr Fußgänger und mehr Verkehr, detailliertere Haare oder noch bessere Raytracing-Effekte. Das könnt ihr dann noch individuell anpassen, was sich besonders für VRR und 120-Hz-Bildschirme eignen soll.
Fans hatten sich zuletzt enttäuscht von der Nachricht über nicht kommende Story-DLCs gezeigt. Indes erscheint Marvel's Spider-Man 2 am 30. Januar 2025 auf Steam und im Epic Games Store.
Bei Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sieht es im Grunde ähnlich aus. Auch dort gibt es einen Performance Pro- und einen Fidelity Pro-Modus mit 60 beziehungsweise 30 fps. Bei den Grafikeinstellungen erhält Marvel's Spider-Man 2 aber eine Raytracing-Einstellung mehr als Ratchet & Clank.
Hier die Patch Notes zu Update 1.004.000 für Marvel's Spider-Man 2:
The new graphics modes
- Performance Pro (Default for PlayStation 5 Pro)
- This mode targets a smooth 60 frames per second while retaining the image quality of the standard Fidelity mode through use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). All ray-tracing (RT) features are on, including ray-traced reflections, ray-tracing on water, and ray-traced window interiors. This mode is recommended for most players.
- Fidelity Pro
- This mode targets 30 frames per second for players who want to experiment with new ray-tracing graphical features. These new features can be tuned individually to reach higher intermediate frame rates, especially when using the "VRR" or "120 Hz Display Mode" options. Pedestrian and traffic density may be increased in some areas, and fine hair detail is increased.
New graphical toggles
- RT Key Light Shadows : Off (Performance) / On (Fidelity default)
- Use ray-tracing to calculate sun shadows at mid- to far-distance, replacing cascaded shadow maps. This improvement is most impactful on city views. Only available in the “Fidelity Pro” graphics mode.
- RT Reflections & Interiors : Medium (Performance) / High (Fidelity default)
- Set the quality level for ray-traced reflections and building window interiors. The "Medium" setting ray-traces at half render resolution, and the “High” setting ray-traces at full render resolution. The "High" setting will also improve smoothness of animation in reflections and interiors. Only available in the "Fidelity Pro" graphics mode.
- RT Ambient Occlusion : Off (Performance) / Medium / High (Fidelity default)
- Use ray-tracing to compute additional ambient occlusion lighting information. The "Medium" setting uses that information to augment screen-space ambient occlusion. The "High" setting also adds a screen-space GI bounce for additional ambient lighting information. The visual impact of this feature will vary greatly based on the scene.
Und hier auch noch die Patch Notes zu Update 1.005.000 für Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart:
The new graphics modes
- Performance Pro (Default for PlayStation 5 Pro)
- This mode targets a smooth 60 frames per second while retaining the image quality of the standard Fidelity mode through use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). All ray-tracing (RT) features are on, including ray-traced reflections, ray-tracing on water, and ray-traced window interiors. This mode is recommended for most players.
- Fidelity Pro
- This mode targets 30 frames per second for players who want to experiment with new ray-tracing graphical features. These new features can be tuned individually to reach higher intermediate frame rates, especially when using the "VRR" or "120 Hz Display Mode" options. Pedestrian and traffic density may be increased in some areas, and fine hair detail is increased.
- RT Reflections: Medium (Performance) / High (Fidelity default)
- Set the quality level for ray-traced reflections. The "Medium" setting ray-traces at half render resolution, and the “High” setting ray-traces at full render resolution. The "High" setting will also improve smoothness of animation in reflections. Only available in the "Fidelity Pro" graphics mode.
- RT Ambient Occlusion : Off (Performance) / Medium / High (Fidelity default)
- Use ray-tracing to compute additional ambient occlusion lighting information. The "Medium" setting uses that information to augment screen-space ambient occlusion. The "High" setting also adds a screen-space GI bounce for additional ambient lighting information. The visual impact of this feature will vary greatly based on the scene.
- Fixes missing fur wetness in some cinematics on Corson V that was introduced in a previous patch.
New graphical toggles
Miscellaneous fixes