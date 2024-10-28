PS5 Pro-Patches für Spider-Man 2 und Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart veröffentlicht - Neue Modi, neue Optionen

Today, we deployed updates for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that add new visual options for PlayStation 5 Pro, including Performance Pro and Fidelity Pro modes!



Read more in our Knowledge Base:

⚒ https://t.co/ha6g3gHu16

🕸 https://t.co/wtsn3SZ5U5 pic.twitter.com/suL1FtW2Fh