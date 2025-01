Resident Evil 4 Remake erreicht 9 Millionen Verkäufe und bleibt auf Erfolgskurs

RE4 is by far the fastest selling RE in history. It's not a competition at all.



Previous RE games sold in their 8th quarter (LTD in parenthesis):



RE4: 1m+ (9m+)

Village: 500k (7.9m)

RE7: 400k (6.1m)

RE3: 300k (5.2m)

RE2: 300k (7.8m)

RE6: 100k (5.9m) https://t.co/slE4DwMycO