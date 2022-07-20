Riesengroßer Sale im PlayStation Store: Die neuen Sommerangebote für PS5 und PS4 sind da

Riesengroßer Sale im PlayStation Store: Die neuen Sommerangebote für PS5 und PS4 sind daSpart bis zu 75 Prozent.
Im PlayStation Store hat mit den Sommerangeboten ein neuer Sale begonnen, der wirklich riesig ausfällt.
Mehr als 2.000 individuelle Angebote gibt es hier und laut Sony könnt ihr bis zu 75 Prozent beim Kauf von Inhalten für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 sparen.
Hier geht’s zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation Store, nachfolgend haben wir ein paar ausgewählte Rabatte aus den Sommerangeboten für euch:
- The Quarry (PS5) für 50,24 Euro statt 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry (PS4) für 46,89 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Lego Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition für 52,49 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Ghostwire: Tokyo für 34,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits für 23,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- No Man's Sky für 24,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI für 8,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- The Ascent für 17,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Borderlands 3 für 13,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Hot Wheels Unleashed für 14,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro
- Diablo 2 Resurrected für 23,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered für 9,89 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen für 4,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro
- Dreams für 15,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro