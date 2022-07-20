Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Riesengroßer Sale im PlayStation Store: Die neuen Sommerangebote für PS5 und PS4 sind da

Spart bis zu 75 Prozent.
Benjamin Jakobs
Angebote von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Im PlayStation Store hat mit den Sommerangeboten ein neuer Sale begonnen, der wirklich riesig ausfällt.

Mehr als 2.000 individuelle Angebote gibt es hier und laut Sony könnt ihr bis zu 75 Prozent beim Kauf von Inhalten für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 sparen.

Hier geht’s zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation Store, nachfolgend haben wir ein paar ausgewählte Rabatte aus den Sommerangeboten für euch:

