Star Wars Outlaws: Neuester Patch bringt Support für Nvidias 50er Grafikkarten und aktualisiert PSSR auf der PS5 Pro
Ubisoft hat einen neuen Patch für Star Wars Outlaws veröffentlicht, mit dem man verschiedene neue Techniken adaptiert.
Ubisoft hat einen neuen Patch für das Action-Adventure Star Wars Outlaws veröffentlicht.
Er ist auf sämtlichen Plattformen verfügbar, behebt ein paar Probleme und adaptiert neue Techniken.
Support für DLSS 4 in Star Wars Outlaws
Auf dem PC unterstützt Star Wars Outlaws nach Installation des neuen Patches die neuen Grafikkarten der 50er Reihe von Nvidia. Ihr könnt dann also zum Beispiel auch DLSS 4 mit Multi Frame Generation verwenden.
Unterdessen hat man Sonys Upscaling-Technologie PSSR auf die neueste Version aktualisiert. Des Weiteren wurde ein Absturzproblem behoben.
Auf der PS5 ist das Update 1,93 GB groß, auf der Xbox Series X/S sind es 3,65 GB und auf dem PC 3,30 GB.
Hier die Patch Notes zu Patch 1.0.5.1 für Star Wars Outlaws im Überblick:
- Star Wars Outlaws on PC now features DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 series, which boosts FPS by using AI to generate up to three frames per traditionally rendered frame. DLSS 4 also introduces faster single Frame Generation with reduced memory usage for RTX 50 and 40 Series, and new transformer AI models for DLSS Ray Reconstruction, Super Resolution, and DLAA for all GeForce RTX GPUs, which enhances stability, lighting, and detail in motion.
Streaming:
- Fixed a crashing issue on streaming platforms when travelling to Renpalli Station
PC:
- Added support for NVIDIA series 5 GPUs
PS5:
- PSSR has been updated to the latest version for PS5 Pro users
All platforms:
- Fixed an issue where Kay could not dismount the speeder when on a steep incline
- Fixed an issue where audio from overhead ships would be louder than expected